David Trezeguet names 3 Real Madrid stars as the best in their position in Europe

Juventus legend David Trezeguet has named three Real Madrid players as the best in their position across Europe.

Los Blancos boast an array of talent, with Carlo Ancelotti's side winning the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League last season. The likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao have shone at the Santiago Bernabeu this campaign.

However, Trezeguet has not selected those three as the best in their positions. He said in a Q&A (via MadridXtra):

"Best goalkeeper? Courtois. Best centre-back? Alaba. Best striker? Benzema.”

Trezeguet thinks that Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is the best shot-stopper in Europe and it's hard to disagree. The Belgian has been in fine form this season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 38 games across competitions.

Courtois was at his best during his side's 2-0 (4-0 aggregate) win over Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals. He made six saves on Tuesday (April 18) and kept his former side at bay for large portions of the tie.

Trezeguet's choice of David Alaba may draw debate given the Austrian has been out of action for a chunk of this season. However, when he has been available, the center-back has helped Los Merengues keep 11 clean sheets in 34 matches. He has moved from left-back to a central defensive position during the latter stages of his career.

Meanwhile, the Frenchman's choice of his compatriot Karim Benzema has merit as he is the current holder of the Ballon d'Or. The Madrid captain has bagged 26 goals in 35 games this term. He finished as top scorer in both La Liga (27) and the Champions League (15) last season.

Real Madrid legend Guti lauds Vinicius Junior as the best player in the world

Vinicius has also come in for praise amid a stellar season.

Real Madrid hero Guti lauded Vinicius as the best player in the world earlier this month. The Spaniard feels that the attacker's relentless nature and constant threat place him at the top of world football. He said (via MadridXtra):

"Vinicius is the best player in the world. Why? It’s because he’s the worst opponent a defender could face, he always turns up, he always keeps trying. There’s other stars that have off games and stop trying, but Vinicius never does. He’s always there.”

Vinicius has been a joy to watch this season, wreaking havoc on Real Madrid's left flank. He has scored 21 goals and provided 17 assists in 46 matches. The Brazilian attacker tore Barcelona to shreds in Los Blancos' 4-0 (4-1 aggregate) Copa del Rey semifinal win on April 5. He was on the scoresheet and provided an assist for Benzema to complete his hat trick.

