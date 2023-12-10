"Day ruined", "The guy just holds the team back" - Barcelona fans unhappy with 35-year-old star's inclusion in the starting XI to face Girona

Barcelona fans are far from happy with striker Robert Lewandowski starting the La Liga home clash with Girona on Sunday (December 10).

Lewandowski, 35, has had a decent stint at the Camp Nou since arriving in the summer of 2022, bagging 41 goals and 12 assists in 60 games across competitions. That includes eight goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions this season.

The Bayern Munich legend, though, has gone scoreless in six of his last seven league games, including the last two, since scoring both goals in the 2-1 home win over Alaves last month.

Fans reckon Lewandowski inhibits the team rather than provide a boost up front, with one tweeting:

"Just realised I have to watch Lewandowski play football today. Day ruined."

Another chimed in:

"I'm really not a big fan of Lewandowski, but if he scores, I'll be happy cause it helps the team. But the guy just holds the team back there upfront"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Barcelona are third in the standings after 15 games, five points behind Real Madrid (39), who have played a game more, and four adrift of second-placed Girona (38).

What did Barcelona boss say before Girona clash?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona manager Xavi knows that his team will be up against one of the continent's most in-form teams.

Girona have exceeded expectations this season by going toe-to-toe with the big boys of Spanish football. A win over Barca will take them top of the pile after Madrid drew 1-1 at Real Betis earlier in the day.

Ahead of the home clash with Girona, Xavi said that he expects a tough outing while praising their boss, Michel. Nevertheless, the Barca manager hopes to take the game to the opposition (as per Barcelona's website):

"Girona are surprising a lot of people. But we aren't surprised at all to see them joint top of the table. They play really well. Míchel is a great coach and their system has a lot in common with our own. We have a difficult opponent to face, whose confidence is sky-high. They'll make it hard for us, but we won't change our approach. We'll be valiant and will take the game to them."

Both Girona and Barca have lost once in the league this season - both to Real Madrid - with the former winning two more games than Xavi's men (10).