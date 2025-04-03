Days after controversial comments that backfired, Barcelona ace Raphinha spotted exchanging shirts with Argentina star

Just one week on from the controversial comments he made about Brazil's rivals Argentina, Barcelona star Raphinha was spotted exchanging shirts with La Albiceleste star Rodrigo de Paul. The pair were spotted sharing pleasantries after Barca's 1-0 win in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie against Atletico Madrid.

Raphinha's Brazil faced off against De Paul's Argentina in South America's FIFA World Cup qualifiers on March 25. Prior to the game, the 28-year-old forward had some fighting words in an interview on Selecao legend Romario's podcast.

The 1994 World Cup winner asked:

"We are going to play against Argentina, our biggest rival. Now, thank God, without Messi, are we going to beat them?"

"We will beat them, no doubt. On and off the pitch, if we have to," Raphinha replied.

Romario then asked, "Are you going to try to score a goal against Argentina? F**k them?"

"Yes, with everything. F**k them," the Barca star exclaimed.

The fighting talk did not pay off, as Argentina demolished Brazil 4-1 and kept Raphinha quiet throughout the game. After the full-time whistle, De Paul hit back at the Barcelona forward, saying (via World Soccer Talk):

"On the field, we did what we had to do. We’ve never disrespected anyone, but in all these years, we’ve been disrespected quite a bit. No one helped us; we achieved everything on our own, and we continue to prove it. It’s been 5 or 6 years that we’ve been the best team, so respect us."

The rising tensions between the pair were seemingly put to bed after La Blaugrana secured a 5-4 aggregate win over Atletico in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. After the game, a video shot in the tunnel showed the two players exchanging jerseys and a hug.

While De Paul's Argentina have secured their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Raphinha's Brazil will likely need to win two of their last four qualifier games to secure automatic qualification.

"We have to win to avenge" - Barcelona manager Hansi Flick's pep talk before win vs Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey semifinal

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reportedly motivated his side with an impassioned message ahead of the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie against Atletico Madrid.

According to reporter Toni Juanmarti of SPORT, the German tactician told his side that they had to secure the victory for star forward Raphinha. After struggling in a dismal 4-1 loss to Argentina last week, the Brazilian was allegedly drained, physically and mentally, on his return to Catalonia.

Juanmarti claims that Flick delivered a simple message to his squad:

"We have to win to avenge your teammate Raphinha."

The message seemed to have worked, as Barcelona secured a 1-0 win courtesy of Ferran Torres' strike (27') and won the tie 5-4 on aggregate. La Blaugrana will return to action in LaLiga against Real Betis on Saturday (April 5).

