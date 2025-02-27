Days after Cristiano Ronaldo called himself GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi, Neymar snubs them both as he names the ‘only one king’ in football

Santos forward Neymar has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to name Brazil legend Pele as 'the only on King'. CR7 recently grabbed headlines by naming himself as the most complete footballer ever.

The Portuguese's fabled rivalry with the Argentinean maestro has graced football conversations for almost two decades now. Neymar shared the pitch with La Pulga 206 times for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

However, speaking recently to The Grefg as cited by GOAL, the 32-year-old named Pele as the King ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"It's not that I didn't want to be a king, it's that for me there is only one king and that is Pele. Many things happened, I had many injuries that cost me a lot in my career and well, God wanted it that way. I have no reason to be sad, on the contrary," said Neymar.

He continued:

"I am very happy with my story and my life. I achieved almost everything I dreamed of, and I even achieved things I never dreamed of. I am very grateful to God for changing my life, and that of my family and my friends. That is the most important thing for me."

Neymar left Al-Hilal in the winter transfer window to complete a move back to his boyhood club Santos. He has since registered two goals and three assists from six games for the Brazilian giants.

How many goals have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi scored this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may be in the final phase of his career, but they remain as motivated as ever in their pursuit of excellence. CR7 is in the middle of the season with Al-Nassr and has been indispensable for the club once again.

The 40-year-old has registered 24 goals and four assists from 28 games across competitions this campaign. Al-Nassr are currently third in the league table after 22 games, nine points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to win the league since moving to the Middle East in December 2022 and his contract expires this summer. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi recently kicked off a new campaign with Inter Miami and has already hit top gear.

The Argentinean has scored two goals and set up two more from three games across competitions for the Herons this season. La Pulga's contract also runs out at the end of this year.

