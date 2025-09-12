Days before first set of matches, UEFA confirm change in Champions League rule that could impact players left out of squads

UEFA have announced a major rule change that could help unregistered players get a chance in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League. Clubs participating can now replace one outfield player who is out due to injury or illness until matchday six.

Ad

According to a statement released by UEFA, this measure is intended to help clubs maintain a balanced squad and also assist players with their workload in the UEFA Champions League. An excerpt of the statement read (via Daily Mail):

"The Executive Committee approved an amendment to the 2025/26 UEFA men’s club competitions’ regulations to admit the temporary replacement of a maximum of one outfield player with long-term injury or illness during the league phase until matchday 6 included. The reasoning for the adaptation is to ensure that squad lists are not unfairly reduced and players are safeguarded from additional workload pressure."

Ad

Trending

In the same statement, UEFA have announced that they will delay the decision on giving domestic leagues permission to host matches abroad. It comes just weeks after LaLiga announced plans to host Villarreal vs Barcelona in Miami, United States, while Serie A want AC Milan vs Como to be played in Perth, Australia.

"The committee acknowledged it as an important and growing issue but expressed the desire to ensure that it has the views of all stakeholders before coming to a final decision. There are many issues to resolve and as the European governing body, UEFA has a responsibility to take all such factors into account."

Ad

The UEFA Champions League's league phase starts on Tuesday, September 16, with PSV vs Union Saint-Gilloise and Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal kicking things off.

Who are the top players omitted from UEFA Champions League squads?

Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal have left out senior players from their UEFA Champions League squads this season. The four Premier League clubs now have a chance to give their players a chance in the league phase if one of their outfielders is unavailable.

Ad

Facundo Buonanotte, Axel Disasi, and Raheem Sterling are not in the Chelsea squad this season, while Federico Chiesa was dropped from the Liverpool squad. Gabriel Jesus is yet to recover from his injury and has not made the Arsenal squad, while Mathys Tel and Yves Bissouma are not in the Tottenham squad.

Napoli and Juventus have omitted Romelu Lukaku and Arkadiusz Milik, respectively, as the two strikers are dealing with injuries and are out for the foreseeable future.

Rémy Cabella has a chance of making it to the Olympiakos matchday squad during the league phase, despite being left out of the squad at the time of submission.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More