Days after Lionel Messi confirmed he’ll miss World Cup qualifiers vs Uruguay and Brazil, 27-year-old Argentina star also withdraws from squad

After losing Lionel Messi to injury (adductor), Argentina will also be without 27-year-old striker Lautaro Martinez (torn muscle bundle). The Inter Milan star will miss his nation's World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay (March 21) and Brazil (March 25) in the current international break.

Ad

Los Albiceleste have been dominant in the World Cup qualifiers. They are atop the CONMEBOL table with 25 points after winning eight, drawing one, and losing three of their 12 games. They hold a five-point advantage over second-placed Uruguay.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Martinez has been a solid part of his nation's team since his debut in March 2018 under Jorge Sampaoli. He has scored 32 goals and provided nine assists in 70 games, helping Argentina to the 2022 World Cup and consecutive Copa Americas in 2021 and 2024. The Inter Milan captain scored in his last three games for Los Albiceleste.

The South American giants must rely on other players in their upcoming fixtures. The World Champions will particularly miss Lionel Messi, the best player in CONMEBOL qualifying, bagging the most goal contributions — nine.

Ad

Lionel Messi's statement after missing Argentina's latest fixtures

Lionel Messi has reacted on social media to his latest injury setback, which will see him miss Argentina's World Cup qualifier fixtures against Uruguay and Brazil. The legendary forward will be unable to add to his 191 caps for the South American nation but has encouraged his countrymen ahead of their next games.

In a statement released on social media (via GOAL), the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner lamented the injury, a pain in his adductor, that will see him miss the games, saying:

Ad

“I'm sad to miss these important games against Uruguay and Brazil with the national team. I really wanted to play but a small injury means I need to rest for a bit, so I can't be there. I'll be supporting and cheering from here like any other fan. Let's go, Argentina!”

Lionel Messi is the most prolific player in Los Albiceleste history, scoring 112 goals and 61 assists to help the nation win one World Cup and two Copa America titles. The legendary forward is in the final stages of his magical career and will be keen to try to retain his nation's World Cup crown at the tournament, which will be held in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback