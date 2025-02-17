Days after Man City fans aim jibe at Vinicius over 2024 Ballon d’Or snub, Manchester United star Casemiro makes feelings clear on Rodri winning award

Former Real Madrid star Casemiro would have voted Vinicius Junior over Rodri for the 2024 Ballon d’Or. His comments come just days after Manchester City supporters took a jibe at the Brazilian during their Champions League playoff clash against Real Madrid.

Casemiro, who donned the iconic white jersey for a decade before joining Manchester United, admitted that the result 'surprised' him. However, he acknowledged that it was ultimately 'football’s decision' that Rodri won the Ballon d’Or and expressed his admiration for the Spanish midfielder.

It was certainly a season to remember for Vinicius, as he played a key role in Real Madrid’s triumphs in both LaLiga and the Champions League. The Brazilian forward netted 24 goals in just 39 appearances, including a crucial goal in the 2024 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

As a result, Casemiro believes that Vinicius’ ability to step up in decisive moments should have earned him his maiden Ballon d’Or.

“If I had to vote for the Ballon d’Or last year, I’d have voted for Vini Jr. Surprised about the Ballon d’Or? Of course I was. I’m not saying Rodri didn’t deserve it because that’s the decision of the voters, but Vini Jr’s importance last season is not debatable," Casemiro told DiarioAS (via Madrid Xtra).

"Winning all titles, being decisive with goals in the final, especially Wembley, being the most important in the league he won, it was a surprise. But I can’t disrespect Rodri, who’s a great a player, and it was football’s decision,” he added.

Rodri also had a season to remember, playing a crucial role in Manchester City’s historic fourth consecutive Premier League title. He was equally instrumental for Spain in the Euros, helping them win the championship in Germany.

However, the decision to award Rodri the Ballon d’Or did not sit well with Real Madrid, as the club chose to snub the gala in Paris last October. In response, Manchester City supporter group We Are 1894 unveiled a massive tifo with the message “Stop Crying Your Heart Out,” directed at the club.

Vinicius Junior's response to Manchester City supporters’ Ballon d’Or message

Real Madrid’s clash against Manchester City was highly anticipated, given both clubs’ dominance in recent years. However, the spotlight shifted to the tifo displayed by the City supporters, which Vinicius Junior claims further motivated him to perform on the night.

In the end, it was the Brazilian winger who had the last laugh, as Los Blancos staged a stunning comeback to secure a 3-2 victory in the first leg. Vinicius played a pivotal role, providing the assist for Jude Bellingham’s match-winning goal.

“I saw the banner. Whenever the opposing fans do things like that they give me more strength to have a great game and here I have done it. They know our history, everything we do in this competition," Vinicius said following the game (via BBC).

The first-leg triumph has given Real Madrid a huge advantage heading into the return fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they will remain wary of Manchester City’s quality as the two sides prepare to face off on Wednesday, February 19.

