Manchester City fan group issue clarification about Rodri Ballon d'Or banner during Real Madrid clash, claim tifo wasn't aimed at Vinicius

Real Madrid secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round at the Etihad Stadium. However, a moment of controversy surfaced before the game when Manchester City supporters unveiled a tifo that appeared to mock Vinicius Junior’s 2024 Ballon d’Or snub.

The supporters’ group We Are 1894, who created the banner, later clarified that the message was directed at the Los Blancos president Florentino Perez rather than the Brazilian winger.

The banner, which read “Stop Crying Your Heart Out”, referencing the famous Oasis song, also featured an image of Rodri holding the Ballon d’Or. This incident goes back to last year when Real Madrid refused to attend the Ballon d’Or gala in Paris after learning that Vinicius would not be the winner.

Trending

While the banner became a major talking point in the media, We Are 1894 took to social media platform X to reiterate that their message was aimed at Perez, as they believe he was responsible for the club’s decision to boycott the gala.

“Nobody in the media actually realised that the person the banner targeted was not even on the pitch? Florentino Perez. It’s him who instigated a slur campaign against Rodri & boycott of the ceremony by his clubs’ players. Point needed making whatever the result of the game,” the message read.

Expand Tweet

Despite the jeers from the City faithful directed at Vinicius, it was he and Real Madrid who had the last laugh on the night. The Cityzens took the lead through Erling Haaland in the 19th minute, but Kylian Mbappe equalized in the 60th minute. Haaland then restored City’s lead in the 80th minute, converting from the penalty spot.

Just when it seemed the game was slipping away from the Spanish side, late goals from Brahim Diaz (86’) and Jude Bellingham (90+2’) turned the tie in their favor. Although Vinicius didn’t get on the scoresheet, he played a crucial role by assisting the third goal and was later named UEFA’s Player of the Match.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says banner provided major motivation for Vinicius Junior

Carlo Ancelotti believes the banner served as a source of motivation for Vinicius during the game. While the 24-year-old was relatively quiet in the first half, he became a key influence in the second, providing the spark Real Madrid needed at a crucial moment.

Speaking after the match about the message from the City fans, Ancelotti said (via TNT Sport):

"I do not know if Vinicius Junior saw that sign, but looking at the game, if he did see it, then it has been a huge source of motivation for him. That is it, it is difficult to say. Today he was very dangerous at all times, as were our whole front four.”

While Los Blancos will be ecstatic with the result, Ancelotti and his team will be well aware that the tie is far from over. But before the crucial second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next week, Real Madrid will shift their focus to LaLiga, where they are set to face Osasuna on Saturday, February 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback