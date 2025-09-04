Days after sharing excitement about playing in Champions League, Chelsea signing gets left out of squad for UCL league phase

Just two days after expressing his excitement about making his first UEFA Champions League appearance, Facundo Buonanotte was left out of Chelsea’s 23-man squad for the 2025/26 UCL group phase. Buonanotte joined the Blues on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion on transfer day deadline, with the west London club paying around £2 million in loan fees.

During his first interview with Chelsea media, Buonanotte was ‘happy’ about joining Enzo Maresca’s squad while expressing his delight about playing in Europe’s biggest football club competition. He said:

“It's a massive step in my career. I’m really happy to be here and ready to offer as much as I can to the team and the staff. I’m sure it will be a positive season. Of course, I’ll get the opportunity to play in the Champions League for the first time, which will be a great challenge. I’m really looking forward to this season and hopefully I can help the club to achieve its goals."

However, his expectations were cut short as he wasn’t included in the club’s official Champions League squad list that was released on Wednesday, September 3. The Champions League regulations restrict clubs to 25 senior players, while youngsters under 21 who have been at the club more than two years can be added freely.

While Buonanotte was left out, other summer signings including Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jorell Hato, Dario Essugo, Jamie Gittens, and Alejandro Garnacho, were all included in Chelsea’s UCL squad list.

Chelsea’s Champions League squad in full

Below is a full list of Chelsea’s squad for the Champions League phase, including player list B.

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders: Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Jorell Hato, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Jamie Gittens, Dario Essugo, Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Marc Guiu, Estevao, Alejandro Garnacho

Player list B: Josh Acheampong, Tyrique George, Romeo Lavia

Chelsea will play against Barcelona, Bayern, Napoli, Ajax, Qarabag, Atalanta, Pafos, and Benfica in the league phase of the competition. After the draw, boss Maresca expressed anticipation for his side’s clash with Napoli and Atalanta. He said:

“They are both fantastic teams. Napoli just won the league with Antonio [Conte] and Atalanta in the last five or six years, with [Gian Piero] Gasparini, are for me one of the best Italian teams, also in Europe. Both are very good teams and I am happy to go back to Italy, especially to eat some good food! I’m excited for the Champions League.”

He added:

“We are happy to be in the draw. We are happy, very happy, because we brought this club where this club has to be: the Champions League. The draw is always a draw, it’s nice to be there, and when we start the Champions League we will start thinking about that.”

Chelsea last qualified for the Champions League in the 2022/23 campaign. They will kick off their 2025/26 UCL campaign with a trip to Allianz Arena, where they'll take on Bayern Munich.

