Days after Thomas Tuchel called out Jude Bellingham's repulsive behaviour, Real Madrid midfielder expresses fury with X-rated rant at Club World Cup

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has come under fire for his on pitch antics in the side's latest game against Al-Hilal. The Englishman’s on-pitch demeanor was the subject of controversy again after he berated the linesman in the Los Merengues game.

In a recent interview, Tuchel revealed even his mother found Bellingham’s on-field demeanour repulsive. The former Borussia Dortmund star could be seen yelling at a match official. According to The Daily Mail, he said:

“our ball, our ball, f*** off' at the linesman.”

This is not the first time the 21-year-old has come under fire for his mannerisms on the pitch. He was sent off in a LaLiga game against Osasuna for allegedly swearing at a match official while Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel has claimed his over-aggressive mannerisms can negatively affect the team

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2023;from Borussia Dortmund for a reported €113 million fee. He has scored 37 goals and 27 assists in 95 games to help the team to one LaLiga, a Spanish Super Cup, one UEFA Champions League, and a UEFA Super Cup. His contract with the Spanish club runs until at least the summer of 2029.

Hamann suggests Borussia Dortmund paid more for Real Madrid star, Jude Bellingham’s brother, Jobe, because of their shared name

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has suggested that Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham, brother Jobe , moved to Borussia Dortmund for a higher fee because of the impact of his surname. The “Bellingham" name has become associated with the top end of football after his older brother established himself as one of the best footballer on the planet as a teenager.

Speaking in a recent discussion with wette.de, Hamann said via GOAL:

"I don't think his surname did him any harm. It probably only hurt Borussia Dortmund because it would've led to a bigger transfer fee. Jude was a bit younger when he joined and cost a bit less, we will just have to wait and see how it works out.”

"What I will say is that the Championship is a tough league. To make your mark there as a teenager you have to be very tough, that will do him well in the Bundesliga. In terms of Dortmund, Jadon Sancho, Jamie Gittens, Jude, Erling Haaland and so many others have improved leaps and bounds at the club, it’s a great place for Jobe to develop.”

The former midfielder concluded:

"They handle young players so well and I think it’s a great move all round. There is a hefty price tag and expectations and he will be compared to his brother even though play in slightly different positions - but the fans are very excited.”

Jude Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund from his boyhood Birmingham City, for a reported € €30.15 million in 2020 three years before he made a blockbuster move to Real Madrid. His 19-year-old brother, Jobe, just joined the German club for a reported €30.5 million after helping Sunderland back into the EPL this season.

