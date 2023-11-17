"De Bruyne stays assisting on and off the pitch" - Fans react as Manchester City star is credited as one of the writers in Drake's new song

Kevin De Bruyne may have turned to songwriting during his recovery from injury as the Manchester City superstar appears to be one of the songwriters of Drake's new song.

The Belgian playmaker is one of the greatest assisters in world football. In fact, he was the top assister across Europe's top five leagues last season, with 31 assists in 49 games across competitions.

The City midfielder is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and hasn't played since his side's season-opening 3-0 win against Burnley. He appears to still be assisting while out of action and turned his hand to songwriting.

De Bruyne is credited as one of the writers of Canadian rapper Drake's new song 'Wick Man' released on his latest album: For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition. It's a surprising revelation if true as the Belgium international hasn't ever delved into the rapping industry.

However, there is one line that Drake raps that perfectly describes the veteran midfielder's contributions to Manchester City. The Toronto native raps:

"Boat say he the recipe, I must be the key ingredient."

This could allude to how the former Wolfsburg star was key in Erling Haaland's extraordinary debut season at the Etihad. 13 of the Norweigan superstar's 52 goals were assisted by his Belgian teammate.

Nevertheless, fans have been left astounded by the revelation as one fan said:

"De Bruyne stays assisting on and off the pitch."

Here's how fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) to the bizarre emergence of songwriter 'KDB':

Manchester City star De Bruyne isn't expected back in action until the new year

The Cityzens' star could face a further two months sidelined.

It could be a while until to De Bruyne turns his focus back to football as the Belgian isn't expected back from his hamstring injury until the new year. Manchester Evening News reports that his likely return to date is around January-February.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gave an update on the 31-year-old recently. He said (via the source above):

"He says he feels really good, but still isn't training or running much. I'd say he's the last one to come back and train with us. I won't say two weeks, one week. We don't put pressure, the doctors say next step. No pressure, recover, it's not necessary to do the bad decisions to come back early. Step by step."

De Bruyne's recent injury issues have reportedly been concerning Manchester City. So much so, the continental treble winners are cautious about starting contract renewal talks, with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr keeping tabs.