"De Jong would like to stay at Barcelona" - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United's negotiations for star midfielder are going on because of the 'will of Ten Hag'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly the driving force behind the club's persistent pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with the Red Devils over the course of the last month after the exits of midfielders Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic. De Jong has previously played under Ten Hag at Eredivisie club Ajax between 2017 and 2019.

Earlier last week, Manchester United were close to finalizing a deal for the playmaker for €65 million plus add-ons, as per Manchester Evening News. The report stated that the initial fee for the midfielder will be paid in installments by the club. But the deal has been stuck in limbo for quite some time now.

In his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed the details of the complicated transfer saga involving the Netherlands international. He wrote:

"Manchester United have known for months that De Jong would like to stay at Barcelona. He loves Barca, but his salary is an issue for the Spanish club that would require a salary cut."

He continued:

"To date, a reduction of the salary appears to be 'unlikely' on the player's side. That's why the negotiations with Manchester United go on but De Jong is still to be convinced about this move, so far the personal terms have not been discussed."

Man Utd & Barça agreed €65m fixed fee but still discussing on €20m add-ons structure;

Personal terms never discussed yet;

Frenkie’s priority has always been to stay at Barça;

He added:

"I believe that Manchester Utd are simply trying step by step in every way to sign Frenkie by the will of Ten Hag, even knowing that on player side the negotiation will not be easy."

De Jong, who has a contract at the Camp Nou till 2026, joined the Blaugrana from Ajax in 2019 for €66.6 million.

Alex Telles on his way out of Manchester United?

Alex Telles, who joined the Red Devils from Primeira Liga side Porto in 2020, is set to be sold after reports claimed that the left-back was involved in a training ground bust-up.

According to Mirror, Telles and teenager Hannibal Mejbri clashed with each other after a mistimed challenge in training last season in May. The report further claimed that then-interim manager Ralf Rangnick was forced to abandon the training session.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are willing to entertain offers for the services of Telles and four other players, namely Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe.

