"Deal almost done" - Fabrizio Romano confirms forgotten Chelsea attacker is set to join Premier League club

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest are set to complete the signing of Chelsea forward Michy Batshuyai.
The Belgian striker joined the Blues back in 2016. However, he has spent several spells away from the club on loan since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.
Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace, and Besiktas have all taken the player's services on loan from the London club.
He has made 77 appearances for the Blues since his arrival at Stamford Bridge from Olympique Marseille. His 25 goals and six assists were the highlights of his career during his time in London.
However, at the moment, the player looks certain to make a permanent move to fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest.
Batshuyai will be the third striker to leave Chelsea this season. Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku have returned to their respective former clubs, RB Leipzig and Inter Milan, since the start of the summer transfer window.
Chelsea are looking to sign two Barcelona attackers on transfer deadline day
According to Footballinsider, Chelsea are keen to sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.
The London side have made an approach for the Dutchman, and the player has accepted it. However, the clubs will have to be swift to complete the deal with only a few hours remaining in the transfer window.
Apart from Depay, the Blues are on the verge of completing a move for Barcelona's Gabonese striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang. Marcos Alonso will make the switch to Camp Nou as part of the deal.
Both Aubameyang and Depay were important players at Barcelona last season. However, the club has recently made a plethora of new signings, including the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.
The Catalan club will have to offload a few players to accommodate their new signings on the wage bill. Hence, Xavi Hernandez is looking to trim down his options.
With the arrival of Lewandowski and Raphinha, as well as Ousmane Dembele staying at the club, the likes of Depay and Aubameyang are not guaranteed first-team action.
That said, Fabrizio Romano further reported that while Aubameyang looks certain to join the Blues, Depay is still training under Xavi Hernandez.