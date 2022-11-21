"Deal is almost ready" - Fabrizio Romano provides exciting Chelsea transfer update and says 'negotiations are progressing very well' for superstar signing

Fabrizio Romano has given an interesting update on Chelsea's pursuit of Christopher Nkunku.

The Italian journalist has claimed that the Blues are well-placed in their chase for the signature of the RB Leipzig forward.

Romano told Givemesport:

"Chelsea have a very good relationship with Leipzig, so they negotiated over a potential fee because Chelsea are not triggering the clause."

He added:

“They are discussing a fee with Leipzig worth around £60million, with different kinds of payment terms. Negotiations are progressing very well and the deal is almost ready.”

Nkunku's current contract at Leipzig will see the activation of a release clause worth £58 million next summer. The Blues are, however, keen to pay £60 million in advance to wrap up the deal, possibly by the January transfer window.

Paying a transfer fee instead of a release clause will allow the Blues to stagger the payment over multiple years rather than dish out £58 million all at once.

As per reports, Nkunku has already signed a pre-contract agreement with the Blues after completing his medical in Frankfurt in September 2021. He has registered 17 goals and four assists in 25 games for Leipzig this season.

The 25-year-old forward was called up to the France squad for the World Cup. However, an accidental injury in the training camp during the build-up has seen him get replaced in Qatar.

Chelsea will be keen to rebuild under Graham Potter

Chelsea have been in sixes and sevens since the turn of the year. The Blues came into the new year (January 2022) plagued by injuries.

The political situation of unrest between Russia and Ukraine coerced Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to sell Chelsea, which was then bought by American businessman Todd Boehly.

The transition took a toll on the Blues as they finished the previous season on a whimper.

They spent over £250 million in the market this summer, but Boehly sacked former head coach Thomas Tuchel immediately after when results turned sour.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝 Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝

Graham Potter took over for the German coach, who was left with an aging, unbalanced squad and no players of his choice.

It has been a torrid few weeks for Potter after a decent start, with the Blues losing their last three Premier League games on the trot.

They will be keen to end their nightmare run in domestic football during Christmas.

