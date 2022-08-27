"Deal is finally set to be completed" - Fabrizio Romano drops exciting Chelsea transfer update

Chelsea are looking to get a deal for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana across the line over the weekend, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea saw key defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave on free transfers this summer. They brought in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £33 million last month, but have been determined to sign another centre-back.

It has been evident for a while that Fofana is the Blues' top target to reinforce their backline. The France Under-21 international is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge and agreed personal terms with the club weeks ago.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side struggled to strike a deal with Leicester over Fofana's transfer. They had two offers rejected by the Foxes before reportedly tabling a third bid this week.

It then emerged on Friday (August 26) night that the London giants have found a breakthrough in their efforts to sign Fofana. Leicester have reportedly agreed to sell the 21-year-old for an initial sum of £75 million.

Romano has now claimed that the Blues are working to complete the transfer over the weekend. Fofana is expected to put pen to paper on a six-year deal with Tuchel's side once the paperwork is sorted. The Italian journalist wrote on Twitter:

"Chelsea are preparing documents to complete Wesley Fofana deal during the weekend. Wesley will sign until June 2028, waiting for paperwork and final details. He only wanted Chelsea move - and the deal is finally set to be completed."

The London giants are tipped to turn their attention towards signing a forward after landing Fofana. Leicester, on the other hand, will look to bring in a replacement for the Frenchman.

How has Chelsea-bound Fofana fared for Leicester?

Fofana joined Leicester from French club Saint-Etienne for a deal worth around £36.5 million in 2020. He went on to establish himself as a key player for the Foxes, making 52 appearances across all competitions.

The centre-back has a contract with Brendan Rodgers' side until the end of the 2026-27 season. However, he has had his head turned by interest from the Blues this summer.

Fofana played the full 90 minutes in Leicester's first two Premier League matches of the season. He was then left out of the squad to face Southampton last weekend after he asked not to play.

Rodgers was also expected to leave the 21-year-old out of his matchday squad to face Chelsea today (August 27). The player, though, looks set to sign for the Blues this weekend.

