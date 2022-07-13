“Deal now stalling” - Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United have suffered massive transfer blow

Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester United over Frenkie de Jong's transfer are now stalling. The Netherlands international is apparently not keen to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Having lost Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, and Nemanja Matic this summer, Manchester United are short of quality options in the middle of the pitch. They hope to bolster their midfield ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and have set their sights on Barcelona's De Jong.

As per Romano, Manchester United and Barcelona have already agreed upon a transfer fee for the Dutchman which could climb up to €85 million, including add-ons (€65 million base).

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the player himself is not keen on switching clubs, and has reportedly communicated his wishes to Barcelona via his agents.

Sharing the latest on the De Jong saga, Romano wrote on Twitter:

“Frenkie De Jong’s agents Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave - also that Frenkie and agents are not accepting any salary reduction, or talks related to that.

“Man United are also informed - deal now stalling.”

New United manager Erik ten Hag worked with De Jong for a couple of seasons during their time together at Ajax. He played a total of 59 games under the Dutch manager over the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, recording three goals and four assists. The duo also won one Eredivisie title together.

Erik ten Hag bags first win as Manchester United manager

On Tuesday, July 12, Manchester United took on Liverpool in their first pre-season friendly fixture in Thailand. Ten Hag, managing the Devils for the first time, fielded a considerably stronger team who proved to be too tough to handle for Liverpool.

United found themselves 3-0 up just past the half-hour mark, with Jadon Sancho, Fred, and Anthony Martial finding the back of the net for the 20-time English champions.

Liverpool upped the ante in the second 45 by bringing in the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Virgil van Dijk. Despite their best efforts, the Reds could not find the back of the net.

United scored their fourth and final goal of the match in the 76th minute, with Facundo Pellistri rounding off a brilliant counterattack. The match ended 4-0 in favor of the Red Devils, marking their first victory in the Ten Hag era.

They will return to pre-season action with a clash against Australian outfit Melbourne Victory on Friday, July 15.

