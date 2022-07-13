"He can be one of the best Liverpool players in the history of the club" - Fabinho heaps praise on "really important" teammate

Fabinho has heaped praise on his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, backing the Egyptian to become one of the best players in the history of the club.

Salah has arguably been the best player in the Premier League in recent years. He is a great team player, creates goalscoring opportunities for his teammates, and regularly finds the back of the net himself.

In the 2021-22 Premier League season, Salah bagged 23 goals and 13 assists, emerging as the division’s joint-leading scorer (alongside Heung-min Son) and leading assist provider.

Salah, who has won three Premier League Golden Boots in his career, had only one year left on his contract heading into pre-season. The Reds, however, prioritized his renewal and tied him down to an improved long-term contract, extending his stay at Anfield until June 2025.

Fabinho, for one, is happy to see Salah remain at the club and has the former Roma man to keep firing on all cylinders.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s (July 12) friendly fixture against Manchester United, Fabinho told the press (via LiverpoolEcho):

“We are really happy for [Salah], happy to see him playing for Liverpool. He's already a Liverpool legend, but I think he can be one of the best Liverpool players in the history of this club.

“So I'm happy for him, for sure he will continue to score goals and play his best football because he is really important for us.”

Since joining from AS Roma for £36.5 million in 2017, Salah has featured in 254 games for the Reds across competitions, recording 156 goals and 63 assists.

He has helped the Merseyside giants win multiple trophies, including a Champions League triumph and a Premier League title.

Liverpool suffer crushing defeat in their first pre-season fixture

Jurgen Klopp’s men took on Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United in their first pre-season friendly on July 12 at the Rajamangla National Stadium in Thailand. The Reds started several youngsters who were torn apart by a spirited United side. The match ended 4-0 in favor of the Red Devils.

Goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, and Anthony Martial gave United a commanding 3-0 first-half lead. Klopp brought on Salah, new signing Darwin Nunez, Thiago, and Virgil van Dijk for the last 30 minutes.

Despite having some of the best players on the pitch, the Anfield outfit conceded again in the 76th minute, with Facundo Pellistri effortlessly finishing off a rapid counter-attack.

The Reds will play their second pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace at the Singapore National Stadium on Friday, July 15.

