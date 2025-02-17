“Deceived us with a couple of games” - Ex-Chelsea star takes aim at 24-year-old forward amid Blues’ poor form

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has lashed out at out-of-sorts forward Jadon Sancho over his displays for the side in their recent fixtures. The Blues have been dire since the turn of the year, winning just three of their eight games in 2025.

Ad

Chelsea appear to have fallen back into their struggles in front of goal, recording just one shot on target over two games against Brighton & Hove Albion this month. They failed to register a single attempt on target in their most recent game, a 3-0 loss to the Seagulls on Friday.

Speaking on his ObiOne podcast, John Obi Mikel has called out Sancho for failing to impress for the side in recent weeks. The retired midfielder pointed out that the English forward deceived the Blues faithful with a few quality performances and has since regressed badly. Mikel said:

Ad

Trending

"Jadon Sancho came in and deceived us with a couple of games, and we thought, fu**ing hell, we are getting the Sancho from Dortmund but he's gone again. I don't know what happened to him but he has disappeared off the grid. Doesn’t take people on or create chances or help his teammates.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chelsea signed Jadon Sancho on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy him permanently at the end of the season. The 24-year-old registered assists in each of his first three games for the Blues, including one against Brighton in September but has struggled badly in recent weeks.

Jadon Sancho has only managed two goals and six assists for the Blues this season. The Manchester United loanee has, however, recorded just one assist in his last 12 appearances for the club. With Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke unavailable, Sancho will need to step up his game for the Blues or risk losing his place to 19-year-old Tyrique George.

Ad

Former Chelsea star slams captain for fitness issues

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has slammed club captain Reece James over his recurring injury problems. The England international has missed most of the season through injury, appearing just nine times in the Premier League.

Speaking on his ObiOne podcast, Mikel pointed out that James' influence as captain is severely restricted by his fitness issues. He charged the right-back to find a way to maintain his fitness and be available for games, saying:

Ad

"Do you think that Reece James can talk to Enzo Fernandez? He has been injured half of his Chelsea career. He can't go to another player and say,' You need to do more. He needs to be in the f*cking pitch."

Expand Tweet

Reece James was rested for the FA Cup defeat to Brighton earlier this month before being restored to the bench for the league game days later. The 25-year-old had 25 minutes of action for Enzo Maresca's side as they suffered a 3-0 humbling at the hands of the Seagulls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback