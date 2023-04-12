“Decided to build a company that would help end chemical pollution” – Ex-Arsenal star on business that gave him 30 times Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth

Former Arsenal star Mathieu Flamini is now reportedly worth 30 times more than Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth. The Frenchman is now the co-founder of GF Biochemicals, a company that makes several products and helps in tackling chemical pollution.

As per Forbes, Flamini, who made 246 appearances for Arsenal, is worth £10 billion right now. The net worth is 30 times more than Ronaldo, who is valued at £370 million.

The former footballer recently spoke about his venture to The Athletic and claimed that he wanted to make day-to-day goods for consumers that were not leaving chemical waste. He said:

"I decided to build a company that would help end chemical pollution. Everyone knows about consumer goods we use every day. Shampoo, shower gel, deodorant, detergent to clean the house, paint in our homes and on our things — all of those consumer goods are made of chemical ingredients."

"When you use shampoo, if you look at the back you see very complicated names of ingredients which are mixed together in order to make the shampoo."

Falmini added:

"What people need to know is most of those ingredients, unfortunately, come from the oil industry, or what we call the petrochemical industry. What we have discovered over the past few years is that many of these ingredients are harmful to the planet and for people."

Speaking about the need to use bio-based ingredients, he continued:

"We manufacture bio-based ingredients using agricultural waste and plant-based products for the consumer goods industry. The shampoo we use, the paints we use, the detergent we use to clean the house, are safer for people and more sustainable for the environment."

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, still has a very valuable net worth as he continues to add to his legacy in football.

Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with Jose Mourinho at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr are reportedly set to sack Rudi Garcia after they slipped up in recent matches. They drew goalless against Al Feiha last weekend and that saw them fall three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former manager at Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho, has been linked by Spanish publication AS with a move to the Saudi Arabian side as they begin the hunt for their next manager.

However, fresh reports today have suggested that the Portuguese manager would prefer to join PSG or Chelsea.

Poll : 0 votes