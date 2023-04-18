"Deciding moment" - David Seaman claims key incident in Arsenal's draw against West Ham will be 'pivotal point' if Gunners fail to win PL

Arsenal legend David Seaman has pinpointed Bukayo Saka's penalty miss in the Gunners' 2-2 draw against West Ham United as a crucial moment in the title race.

Mikel Arteta's side spurned a 2-0 lead for the second week in a row to draw 2-2 with the Hammers on Sunday (April 16). Gabriel Jesus (7') and Gabriel Martinelli (10') had given the Gunners an early lead.

However, West Ham hit back through Said Benrahma's 33rd-minute penalty and Jarrod Bowen's 54th-minute effort. The draw left Arsenal just four points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who boast a game in hand.

Seaman thinks his former side took their foot off the gas against the Hammers. However, it was Saka's penalty miss in the 52nd minute that he feels may have consequences for the side's title hopes. He told his podcast:

"Bukayo Saka's penalty is a deciding moment in the game. If we don't win the league, that will be remembered as a pivotal point. The first half an hour we were fantastic."

Arsenal had also drawn 2-2 against Liverpool in the game prior and that was a much similar display to the one against West Ham. Seaman thinks the draw with David Moyes' side was the worst of the two:

"You know what, the West Ham result feels worse than the Liverpool one. They were supposed to have learned their lessons from last week. That's what was really annoying."

The Gunners seemed to be romping to victory by half-time as they were dominating proceedings. However, Arteta's men were unconvincing in the second half, and Seaman touched on this:

"But we didn't go up a gear, we went down a gear. We took our foot off the gas and it's disappointing, but it's still not over (the title race)."

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways when they face bottom-placed Southampton at the Emirates on Friday (April 21). It is vital they do as they have a top-of-the-table clash with City just five days later at the Etihad.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka apologizes to fans after his missed penalty

Bukayo Saka was apologetic following his miss.

Everything Saka has touched this season has turned to gold, apart from his agonizing penalty miss against West Ham. The English attacker struck the ball well wide of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi's goal.

It holds similarities to the heartbreaking penalty he missed at the 2020 European Championships in the final against Italy. Saka took to Instagram following his missed spot-kick. He said:

"Regardless of the outcome, I’ll always accept my responsibility. Apologies Gunners, I’ll do everything I can to make it right."

Saka has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring 13 goals and contributing 10 assists in 41 games across competitions. However, his penalty miss could prove decisive in the title race between Arsenal and Manchester City.

