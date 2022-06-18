"Decision was communicated right after UCL final" - Fabrizio Romano explains why Liverpool gave a discount to Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained why Liverpool agreed to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for an amount lower than their asking price.

Romano reports that the Reds were informed of Mane's decision right after the Champions League final in a respectful way. That is why the Reds decided to let the Senegalese international depart and accepted the final offer from Bayern Munich.

The Italian transfer guru has also claimed that the two clubs have full agreement in place and contracts are being prepared. He wrote:

"Liverpool decided to accept Bayern final proposal for Sadio Mané as he asked to leave in a respectful way, decision was communicated right after UCL final.

"Full agreement reached on today’s final meeting in England. Contracts being prepared. Medical tests soon."

According to BBC Sport, Liverpool have accepted Bayern Munich's third offer worth £35.1 million for their star attacker. The Bavarians will pay £27.4 million up front, while the remaining amount will come through appearances, performance and achievement-based add-ons.

The 30-year-old moved to Anfield back in 2016 from Southampton for a fee of around £34 million. He has since found the back of the net 120 times and produced 48 assists in 269 games for the club.

The Senegalese attacker scored 23 goals and produced five assists in 51 games for Jurgen Klopp's side last season.

Sadio Mane's departure for Bayern Munich creates a massive void at Liverpool

Sadio Mane's departure from Liverpool will create a massive void at the club. Liverpool have already signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica and the Uruguayan international is expected to fill in for Mane.

Nunez comes with a solid reputation, having scored 34 goals in 41 games last season for Benfica, but replacing Mane will be a massive task.

My favourite @LFC player of this era, Sadio Mane finally departs 😢 low maintenance high performance & never injured! Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio ❤️

Mane has not only been a phenomenal goalscorer for the Reds but has also been a perfect role model thanks to his selflessness and ability to play anywhere in the front three.

Mane himself will have big shoes to fill at the Allianz Arena with Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski inching closer to an exit as Barcelona prepare a new offer for him, as per Romano.

