"Decision likely to be made after Friday" - Fabrizio Romano says European giants could join race to sign Chelsea star

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan could join the race to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan this summer. The England international is reportedly on the radar of Inter Milan and RB Leipzig.

The transfer guru has been informed that Chelsea and Chalobah are likely to make a decision on the 23-year-old's potential transfer after Friday, August 26.

"AC Milan could join Inter and Leipzig in the race to sign Trevoh Chalobah on loan...but been told Chelsea and player decision likely to be made after Friday. Chalobah wants guaranteed game time + he will only leave IF Wesley Fofana joins Chelsea."

Chalobah is yet to feature in the Premier League for the Blues this season. However, the England international managed to register 20 appearances for the West London side last term, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Chelsea have had a bustling transfer window so far this summer. The Blues have secured the signatures of Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina, Cesare Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Despite bringing in such a large number of players, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is determined to further bolster his options in the closing stages of the transfer window.

As per multiple reports, Tuchel has shown an interest in signing Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana this summer. The German boss is in need of defensive reinforcements following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

As per Romano, Chalobah wants more game time after struggling to get minutes on the pitch with the Blues this season. However, the youngster will only consider a Stamford Bridge exit if the Fofana deal materializes.

Romano offers insight into Barcelona striker's situation amid Chelsea interest

Fabrizio Romano has offered his take on Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future amid interest from the Blues, as reported by CaughtOffside. The transfer expert believes that the former Gabon international is the right player for the Blues.

Romano has also claimed that a 'strategy game' is taking place in the negotiations for the 33-year-old striker. In an exclusive column for the outlet, Romano explained:

“I believe that this Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal is a strategy game. Chelsea know Barcelona need to sell to register Jules Kounde and don’t want to spend more than £15m plus add-ons, Barca know Auba is Thomas Tuchel’s priority choice and are asking €30m."

He added:

“I believe that €20m would be a fair price for an important striker considering that we are one week from the end of the transfer market; he is the right player for Tuchel who already knows Auba – a star player for him when they were at Borussia Dortmund.”

