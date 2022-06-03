"Decision made"- Fabrizio Romano says 2 more Manchester United stars will leave this summer

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly will leave Manchester United this summer.

Tuanzebe joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal last summer. He made just 11 appearances for the club in the first half of the season before he was recalled from his loan spell in January.

The 24-year-old joined Serie A club Napoli on loan until the end of the season. Tuanzebe made just two appearances for Napoli in all competitions and is set to return to Old Trafford this summer. He is unlikely to get regular playing time at United next season as the club are expected to sign a new centre-back.

Eric Bailly is also expected to leave this summer. The Ivorian made just seven appearances in all competitions last season. Romano has claimed that Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also be on his way out of the club. Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Both Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are set to leave Manchester United this summer, decision made. #MUFC Diogo Dalot expected to stay at Manchester United this summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has chances to leave waiting for new proposals- as reported yesterday."

The sales of Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could help the Premier League giants raise the funds they require to sign their targets this summer.

Manchester United are expected to undergo a massive squad overhaul under the guidance of Erik ten Hag this summer. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, and Nemanja Matic have already said their goodbyes at the club.

Pogba, Lingard, and Mata's contracts are set to expire on June 30. Matic is set to leave the Red Devils by mutual consent despite having a year left on his deal.

Manchester United begin talks with Jurrien Timber and have scheduled meetings with Pau Torres' agent

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United's poor defensive displays was one of the reasons behind the club's disastrous season. The Red Devils conceded 57 goals in 38 league games in the 2021-22 campaign.

The potential departures of Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, and Bailly could result in the club attempting to sign multiple defenders this summer.

As per The Express, Villarreal defender Pau Torres is close to making the move to Old Trafford. Torres helped his side win the 2020-21 Europa League and played a key role in their run to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

The Spaniard's technical ability and passing make him the ideal transfer target for Erik ten Hag.

Jonas Hen Shrag @JonathanShrager At this moment, Timber to Manchester United is not done, and there is competition from other clubs, but Jurrien’s representation is currently in England to learn about MUFC’s plans At this moment, Timber to Manchester United is not done, and there is competition from other clubs, but Jurrien’s representation is currently in England to learn about MUFC’s plans

According to Jonathan Shrager, Ajax defender Jurrien Timber's representatives are already in Manchester to learn more about United's plans. The versatile defender thrived at the Ajax under Erik ten Hag last season.

