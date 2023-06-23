“Decisions will be made once these conversations are held” – Berbatov warns Manchester United about intervention in Mason Mount transfer

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged the Red Devils to quickly complete the transfer of Mason Mount. United are reportedly interested in getting him on board this summer and have also had two bids rejected so far.

Berbatov believes the incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will want to keep Mount in his squad. He believes the Portuguese tactician can convince the midfielder to stay put at Stamford Bridge.

A Chelsea youth product, Mount made just 20 Premier League starts in the 2022/23 season due to multiple reasons, including managerial changes and a pelvic injury. Highlighting Mount's limited game-time at Chelsea last season, Berbatov told Betfred (via Metro):

"I was surprised at Mason’s lack of game time at Chelsea last season. I’m not certain of the reasons behind this, but now we have to see if Mauricio Pochettino can convince Mason to stay at Stamford Bridge and whether he will be desperate to keep him at Chelsea.

"Mauricio will want to speak to all the players in the squad and see where they are mentally and whether they want to commit to doing their best for Chelsea next season. Decisions will be made once these conversations are held. Ultimately, I believe Pochettino would like to keep Mason at Chelsea because he’s a good player."

Berbatov also addressed the argument that Mount does not add much to the Manchester United squad with Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen already occupying his possible positions. The former striker added:

"If not, then if Mason decides to join Manchester United, then I believe he would be a good option in their squad. People will say that Manchester United already have Bruno Fernandes in Mason’s position, but the season is a marathon and Manchester United will be competing in the Premier League, the Champions League and the other cup competitions, so you need a lot of quality in your squad if you’re going to compete on all fronts."

The Red Devils have so far seen two bids of £40 million and £45 + £5m in add-ons turned down by the Blues. The west London side are holding out for a fee in the region of £70m (via Fabrizio Romano).

Manchester United ready to submit third bid for Mason Mount - Reports

Manchester United are eager to close the Mount deal soon and are prepared to make a third offer for the midfielder.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the club are ready to submit a bid in the region of £55m and will walk away from the deal if the offer is not expected.

The Red Devils, who have already agreed on personal terms with the player, believe £55m is a fair price considering Mount has just one year remaining on his Chelsea contract (via Simon Stone).

