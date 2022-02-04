Declan Rice chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to split the opinions of spectators and fellow footballers as they keep running riot with their incredible exploits on the pitch. West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has joined a host of other players in choosing his favorite among the iconic duo.

The Englishman has picked Messi over Ronaldo, although he admits the choice was difficult considering the immense exploits of the two superstars over the years.

Rice explained that he gave the nod to the Argentine because of the magical stuff he does with the ball at his feet.

Declan Rice @_DeclanRice That goal from messi is just ridiculous That goal from messi is just ridiculous😅🐐

When asked to name the greatest footballer in history during a 41 Questions with Gary Neville session, the 23-year-old replied:

"Messi. Obviously, it's such a hard question because what he and Ronaldo have done is like a freak of nature, no one will ever do that ever again."

"But, Messi what he does with the football, it's so special I love it, I don't think we'll ever see a player like him ever again."

It goes without saying Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the football world in a way that has never been witnessed before. The two superstars have a whopping 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them, with the Argentine claiming seven and the Portuguese winning five.

Moreover, the eternal rivals have won everything there is to win in club football: multiple Champions League crowns, several league titles, and many domestic cups. They've also proven themselves at the international level, leading their respective nations to claim continental trophies.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's stats so far this season

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated world football like never before

It hasn't been the best of starts for Lionel Messi at PSG this season, but the 34-year-old has made a couple of important contributions for the Parisians. So far, he's recorded six goals and six assists to his name in 18 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has recorded 14 goals and three assists in 24 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions.

It remains to be seen how many goals and assists the duo will end the campaign with.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh