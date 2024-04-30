Declan Rice makes Rodri admission and reveals key reason why he joined Arsenal over Manchester City

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has spoken about picking the Gunners over Manchester City, also praising the Cityzens' midfielder Rodri as the world's best. Both midfielders are playing starring roles for their respective sides in what has turned out to be a hugely competitive race for the Premier League title.

England international Rice had been tipped to move to a bigger club for years, following his emergence as a top talent with West Ham United. He made his move last summer after captaining the Hammers to win the UEFA Europa Conference League, their first European title.

Arsenal made a move to sign Declan Rice last summer, and Manchester City also joined them in doing so. The midfielder joined the Gunners for a reported club-record £105 million fee as against the £90 million offered by the champions.

Rice spoke with The Athletic about City's interest and how he ended up at Arsenal, and he revealed his belief in the project at the Emirates. He also reserved praise for Rodri, who he regards as the best in the world in his position.

"I know [I could have played with Rodri]. But this project seemed more exciting and that’s why I chose to come to Arsenal, because I believe we’re on to big things here."

“With Rodri, he was born in Spain, he’s always been a natural No 6. You can just tell by the way he plays that he’s worked under Pep (Guardiola) for so long," Rice added. "He’s a lot more structured than I am. I’d say I’m a lot more off-the-cuff. Obviously, this season I’ve been more structured. But in terms of the way I play, I feel like… being free a little bit more.

“There are different things that we complement each other on - but no doubt, he’s the best in the world.”

Declan Rice has been one of the most important players for the Gunners this season, proving to be an unlikely source of goals and assists, as well. The 25-year-old has played in all 35 of his side's league games, with six goals and seven assists to his name.

Advantage Arsenal as Manchester City suffer injury blow in title race

Arsenal have been handed a slight advantage after title rivals Manchester City suffered a significant injury blow. Goalkeeper Ederson will likely be ruled out of the rest of the season after leaving the Nottingham Forest game with his arm in a sling.

Ederson was forced off at half-time following his injury, with Stefan Ortega coming on to replace him. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola described the situation of the goalkeeper as "not looking good", as he looks to have suffered significant damage.

Former Arminia Bielefeld shot-stopper Ortega has proven himself to be a worthy deputy at the club and may be called upon to finish the season. Ederson will be missed greatly as he always makes a difference for his side when he plays.