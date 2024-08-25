Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard praise Arsenal star on social media after their 2-0 win over Aston Villa

William Saliba was hailed by his Arsenal teammates Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard after impressing in his side's statement-making 2-0 win against Aston Villa. The French defender was excellent at the back as Mikel Arteta's men beat a Villa side that has often been a bogey team.

The Frenchman posted on Instagram celebrating the Gunners' win away at Villa Park on Saturday (August 24). He wrote:

"Big team performance. Thank you, Gooners."

Trending

Rice dubbed his teammate in the comments:

"Sensational."

Odegaard waxed lyrical with a one-word response:

"Wow."

Arsenal's win came courtesy of goals from Leandro Trossard (67') and Thomas Partey (77'). It was an eye-catching victory, given Arteta's men lost to Villa home and away last season.

However, Saliba was equally as important with a defensive display that had fans heralding him. He made four clearances and five tackles and won seven of 11 ground duels.

Saliba was one of the Gunners' best players last season as they agonizingly missed out on the Premier League title. His stock continues to grow, and many consider him one of the best defenders in the English top flight.

Arsenal's win made it two wins from two at the start of the new Premier League campaign. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in their season opener last weekend.

"The French (Virgil) Van Dijk" - Emmanuel Petit compares Arsenal's William Saliba to the Liverpool captain

Emmanuel Petit thinks William Saliba is similar to Virgil van Dijk (Image - Getty)

Emmanuel Petit has given a glowing verdict of Saliba and his rise in the Premier League. The Arsenal and France icon feels he's showing similarities to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, arguably the best defender in the league. He told Safe Casino Sites:

"William Saliba has grown so much already and still has a lot of potential. He does remind me of when Van Dijk was a bit younger, playing for a huge club like Liverpool and is the spine for club and country."

Petit added:

"Saliba is already one of the best leaders and defenders in the Premier League, he can become the French Van Dijk, but he's not quite there right now."

Expand Tweet

Saliba joined the Gunners from French outfit St-Etienne in July 2019 in a reported £27 million deal. He spent several seasons back on loan in Ligue 1, including at Marseille, where he was named the French top-flight's Young Player of the Season.

Arteta brought him into his first team in the 2022-23 season, and he's been a mainstay since. The France international has made 85 appearances, and his composure on the ball and constant defensive nous are similar to Van Dijk's.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback