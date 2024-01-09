Declan Rice, Mohamed Salah and more: Alan Shearer's Premier League Team of the Season ft Liverpool and Arsenal stars

England great Alan Shearer has named his Premier League Team of the Season which includes three Liverpool stars, two Arsenal players and two footballers from Aston Villa. There are three players are from Tottenham Hotspur with the last one representing West Ham United.

Jurgen Klopp's side are leading the table with 45 points in 20 games while Aston Villa, Manchester City and Arsenal make the rest of the top four (in that order). Spurs are fifth in the current table while West ham United are currently sixth.

Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah made Shearer's team. Praising their performances, Shearer said, as quoted by Echo:

"[Alexander-Arnold's] final ball is second to none. In certain matches he has willed Liverpool to a win from right-back or his new central-midfield role. Incredible. [Van Dijk is] rock solid at the back and leads the Liverpool defence superbly. He’s back to his best."

The Premier League legend added:

"We are witnessing greatness. This season he’s scored his 150th Premier League goal, scored the joint-most goals along with Erling Haaland, and produced the joint-most assists."

The two Arsenal players named in Shearer's side are William Saliba and Declan Rice. Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and Heung-min Son have been picked from Tottenham and the two players from Aston Villa are Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins. Jarred Bowen is the sole representative from West Ham.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez heaps praise on Arsenal superstar

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez praised on Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka following the Reds' 2-0 win against the Gunners in the FA Cup Round 3 clash. While Gomez did well to contain Saka, he hailed the Arsenal attacker for his overall quality. Speaking to Echo, Gomez said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“It’s tough playing against Bukayo Saka, he’s obviously a top player and a direct winger. It’s not often the case these days in the Premier League but he’s one that will stay wide to pick up the ball and drive at you. It was tough and I knew it was going to be having played against him so recently.”

Gomez is enjoying a fantastic season this time out filling in at centre-back, right-back and also at left-back. With Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas both injured, he has played at left-back of late, where he has been immense.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have struggled in recent weeks and have slipped down to fourth in the table after leading the league in Christmas. Saka has been the talisman for Mikel Arteta's side with nine goals and 12 assists in 27 appearances across competitions.