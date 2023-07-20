Declan Rice reacts on social media after making debut for Arsenal in pre-season friendly against MLS All-Stars

Arsenal new-signing Declan Rice reacted on social media after making his first appearance for the Gunners. The 24-year-old midfielder was brought on in the second half during the north London side's pre-season clash against the MLS All-stars.

The Gunners secured a resounding 5-0 victory against the side managed by Wayne Rooney. The game saw goals from Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard in the first half.

Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz added to the tally after the break. Rice and Jurrien Timber were brought on for the debuts at the 65-minute mark of the game.

Reacting to his first appearance for the Gunners, Rice wrote on Twitter:

"First minutes for The Arsenal. Thank you DC."

The former West Ham United skipper was signed this summer for a club-record fee of £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons. The England international was not signed in time for Arsenal's tour of Germany, where the Premier League side took on Nurnberg.

Before making the move to Arsenal, Rice helped his former side win the Europa Conference League trophy. This achievement marked West Ham's first major trophy in 43 years.

Declan Rice admits Champions League qualification played a role in move to Arsenal

Arsenal FC v MLS All-Stars - 2023 MLS All-Star Game

In an interview after joining Arsenal from West Ham, Declan Rice said that he wished to play in the highest club competition in Europe. The Gunners qualified for the UEFA Champions League by finishing second in the Premier League last season.

This marks the club's first appearance in the tournament since the 2016/17 campaign. Rice said:

"I’ve said for many years now that I’ve wanted to play in the Champions League. I’ve wanted to push myself at the biggest level."

“At the end of the day you get one career, and I want to be as successful as I can with Arsenal, make as many Champions League appearances as possible and hopefully one day get my hands on that trophy.”

The 24-year-old also stated that he wishes to win major honours like the Premier and Champions League with the north London outfit.