Declan Rice sends message to Cole Palmer after he wins Chelsea Player of the Season award

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has reacted to Cole Palmer winning Chelsea’s Men’s Player of the Year and Men’s Players’ Player of the Year awards on Tuesday night (May 7). In 45 appearances across competitions this season, Palmer has managed 26 goals and 13 assists.

The 22-year-old has had a splendid debut season at Stamford Bridge. Palmer moved to Chelsea in a £42.5million deal from Manchester City on deadline day in the 2023 summer transfer window.

He has been Chelsea's standout player by some margin in an otherwise underwhelming season for the club. He's also second in the race for the Golden Boot in the Premier League with 21 goals to his name.

Palmer, who won two awards for his performance at the club on Tuesday, shared pictures from the event on Instagram.

Following his achievement, Declan Rice sent him a message that read:

"Fully deserved bro."

In addition, Palmer also received his first two senior international caps for England. His selection in Gareth Southgate's squad to compete in the UEFA Euro 2024 is a no-brainer.

Cole Palmer's contribution might enable Chelsea to compete in Europe next season

The 22-year-old has been a revelation since he arrived at Stamford Bridge. Palmer bagged a hat-trick against Everton on April 16. He was truly missed by the Chelsea squad in their 0-5 mauling at the hands of Arsenal as he missed the game due to sickness.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's men turned things around in their subsequent games. A 2-2 draw against Aston Villa was followed up by consecutive wins against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Just recently, the Blues scored five goals past the Hammers, with Palmer breaking the deadlock in the 15th minute.

Chelsea, who are now seventh in the Premier League table, have three games remaining in the season - against Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Bournemouth.

Should the Blues win their remaining games, they'll play in Europe next season, something that has eluded them since their UEFA Champions League triumph in 2021.