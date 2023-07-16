Declan Rice sends message to new Arsenal teammate after completing move from West Ham

Declan Rice has sent a message to new Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber after the former's move to the Emirates was officially announced.

A drawn-out summer transfer saga involving Rice and Arsenal culminated yesterday (July 15) with the Gunners agreeing on a club-record £105 million fee. He has penned a five-year contract and will wear the No. 41 shirt.

Rice wasn't the only signing Mikel Arteta's side made this month. Timber arrived from Ajax for a fee of £38 million to further bolster the north London giants' defense.

The Netherlands international made a post on Instagram on Saturday (July 15) wearing Arsenal colors. He captioned it 'You can call me a 𝑮𝒖𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒓 from now on ⚪🔴'.

The post drew a reply from Rice, who simply commented:

"Let’s go🙌"

The pair, along with Kai Havertz's blockbuster move from Chelsea last month, have taken the Gunners' spending to £208 million this summer. Rice is expected to slot in defensive midfield straightaway.

Granit Xhaka has left the club for Bayer Leverkusen while Thomas Partey has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Juventus are also said to be keeping tabs on the former Atletico Madrid midfield.

The aforementioned duo's exits could leave Arsenal light in central midfield. Another signing apart from Rice could be needed to restore the balance.

Mikel Arteta pleased about Arsenal signing Declan Rice

Mikel Arteta was happy with Arsenal's capture of Declan Rice from West Ham United.

The 24-year-old spent ten years in east London and guided the Hammers to their first major trophy in 43 years last season when they won the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Rice will now be expected to help the Gunners go one better than the 2022-23 campaign and win the Premier League title for the first since the 2003-04 season. Speaking about the Englishman's move to the Emirates, Arteta told the club's official website (h/t Sky Sports):

"We're really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

The Spaniard added:

"Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us."

Rice is the first player to directly join the Gunners' senior side from West Ham since Pat Dolan's transfer in 1983.