Declan Rice trains with 2 Arsenal transfer targets and Bruno Fernandes as record-breaking transfer edges closer to completion

Declan Rice has been spotted training with Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes ahead of his move to Arsenal. The West Ham United star was joined by Joao Cancelo and Rafael Leao, both of whom have been linked with a switch to the Emirates.

Arsenal have secured a deal to sign Rice from West Ham, but are yet to complete the paperwork. The Reds are working on the wording of the contract, as per the Daily Mail, and that has delayed the £105 million move across London for the midfielder.

Rice, Cancelo, Leao and Fernandes were pictured training together by Andre Silva, a photographer in Portugal. The players were gearing up for the pre-season with their respective clubs and are expected to join their teammates in the next 10 days.

(IG: AndreSilvaPhotography) Bruno Fernandes training over the summer in Portugal with other footballers including Rafael Leao, Declan Rice & Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo has been linked with a move to Arsenal, as Pep Guardiola's new system does not see the full-back playing in his natural position. He forced a loan move to Bayern Munich in January and the manager revealed that he was ready to let the Portuguese star leave even if it was to Manchester United.

Arsenal praised for making bold moves in the transfer market by Glen Johnson

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has praised Arsenal for their transfer business this summer. He believes that the Gunners have shown intent and adding Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, along with Kai Havertz has improved the squad.

He was talking to Betfred when he said:

"This transfer business is a great sign of intent from the club. They want to prove that last season wasn't a flash in the pan. If they can complete the Timber deal on top of the Havertz and Rice signings, then they're drastically going to improve their squad."

He added:

"I don't believe that Manchester City are going to be scared by Arsenal's transfer business, but they're going to be aware that Arsenal and the other big guys are going to improve. Chelsea and Liverpool won't be as bad as they were last season and Manchester United are going to improve, so all of a sudden you're back to having six teams competing for the top four of the Premier League again, but Manchester City won't be worrying about any team because if they perform, they're the ones to beat. It does however look as if Arsenal are going to close the gap even more."

El Nacional have reported that Arsenal are also interested in Manchester City duo Julian Alvarez and Kyle Walker.

