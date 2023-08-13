Deco helps Barcelona seal signing of Real Madrid target - Reports

According to El Nacional, Deco is in pole position to convince a potential Real Madrid target to sign for Barcelona. The Portuguese former midfielder, who is now working with the Blaugrana's sporting department, has the responsibility of sorting out the right-back position at Camp Nou.

Deco has reportedly identified Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda as the heir to Dani Alves' throne, which has been up for contention ever since the Brazillian's departure in 2016. Barcelona have tried numerous options on the right flank, including the likes of Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and club captain Sergi Roberto.

Nevertheless, all of the names mentioned above have their limitations with the right-back position. While Araujo and Kounde are primarily central defenders, Roberto's diminishing influence in crucial matches prevents him from making the position his own. Dest, on the other hand, has been deemed not good enough by Barcelona.

Even though manager Xavi Hernandez remains adamant about recruiting out-of-favor Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, Barcelona's financial woes could extinguish those fires. As a countermeasure, Deco has identified Ivan Fresneda as a cheaper alternative for the Catalan giants to sign.

The 18-year-old Spanish defender was one of the few promising members of an otherwise dismal Valladolid team last season. And with a significantly reduced price tag, Deco feels his acquisition would solve both financial, as well as sporting problems at the club. With Xavi insistent on the signing of a more experienced Cancelo, Deco has the mighty task of convincing the manager of the deal.

Fresneda is a target for both Barcelona and Real Madrid this summer

Interestingly enough, Barcelona's closest sporting rivals are also their closest competitors for the purchase of Fresneda. Real Madrid have been in talks over the signing of the defensive wonderkind for a while now.

However, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez's refusal to leave the Santiago Bernabeu has tied Real Madrid's hands. Vazquez has been linked with a move to Juventus all summer, but nothing has materialised so far. Nevertheless, Los Blancos' growing injury woes could force them to complete some unexpected signings.

With Fresneda's asking price now having dropped to a measly €20m, due to Valladolid's relegation, the two Spanish giants could go toe to toe for the youngster's signature. At the moment, however, it looks like Real Madrid are effectively out of the race.