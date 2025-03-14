Deco keen to begin discussions with 25-year-old Barcelona star over a new deal: Reports

According to journalist Reshad Rahman on X, Barcelona sporting director Deco is keen to begin new contract discussions with Ferran Torres. The 25-year-old's current deal does not expire until June 2027, but the club are looking to secure his services beyond then.

Torres joined La Blaugrana three seasons ago from Manchester City for a reported €55 million. Since then, he has registered144 appearances for the club, registering 36 goals and 16 assists.

The Spain international has played a peripheral role this season under Hansi Flick, with the manager preferring the attacking trio of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal. Torres has made just seven league starts this season, contributing 11 goals and three assists in 31 games across competitions this season.

Due to a lack of regular football, Torres was heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona in January with a huge offer reportedly emerging from Saudi Arabia. However, the Spaniard chose to stay put and fight for a spot in Flick's setup.

As per the abovementioned source, the Catalan club are now prepared to offer Ferran Torres a contract extension. Sporting director Deco is prepared to begin discussion around a new contract for the Spaniard.

This latest development suggests that despite not having a starting role in the team, Ferran Torres is valued by the manager and the club. His ability to play anywhere across the attacking third makes him a huge asset and offers the manager options in attack.

Barcelona hand 33-year-old defender a one-year contract extemsion

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. The 33-year-old centre-back will now remain at the Catalan club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Martinez who joined La Blaugrana from Atletico Madrid in 2023 on a free transfer has been immense for the side this season. He has made 33 appearances across competitions, contributing three goals and four assists.

The club announced the contract extension on their website, hailing Martinez's experience, leadership qualities and performances this season.

"A combination of experience, leadership, and good performances on the pitch have seen him earn the trust of both squad and coach. The progression has been clear since the start of the season," the club wrote about Inigo Martinez.

The Spaniard has registered three goals and four assists in 58 appearances for Barcelona since his move from Athletic Bilbao.

