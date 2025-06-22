Deco snubs Mohamed Salah and Raphinha as he names 4 favorites for Ballon d'Or 

Deco has named Barcelona duo Lamine Yamal and Pedri as his picks for the Ballon d'Or. He has also picked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha as the main contenders, snubbing Mohamed Salah and Raphinha.
Speaking to La Vanguardia, Deco said that it is great to see the Barcelona players getting back among the best in the world. He believes that Yamal and Pedri are among the best players this season and said via Barca Universal:
"Lamine has a chance, like Pedri, Dembele or Vitinha. The great thing is to see Barça back in the running for the awards."
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente also backed Yamal for the France Football award, saying he was the best in the world. He added that the teenager made a statement in the 5-4 UEFA Nations League win over France in the semi-finals and said via Barca Blaugranes:
"Lamine Yamal has made a statement tonight and shown that he should win the Ballon d'Or. He's the best player in the world and, in my opinion, of course, he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or."
Lamine Yamal has admitted that he wants to win the award but is keeping his feet grounded.
Deco on Lamine Yamal being compared to record Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi
Deco spoke to BBC Sport earlier this month and claimed that Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi should not be compared. He said that the teenager should be left to enjoy himself on the pitch and not put under pressure. He said via beIN SPORTS:
"Lamine is Lamine. Leo is Leo. Leo was the best player in the history of this club, for me, the best player in history. Everyone becomes crazy when they see Lamine playing football, you would pay to go watch him in the stadium, he's special and he wanted to stay because he believes in the project."
"He deserves an improved salary. He's going to be one of the best players in the world. We need to respect him as a player, but not forget he is 17 years old. It's not easy to compare, but Lamine, in terms of quality, can make history like Leo. But of course, to make history, he needs to have a good team behind him."
Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or eight times in his career – a record that looks unlikely to be broken.