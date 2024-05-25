Deco wants Barcelona to sign €75 million-rated Premier League star to bolster squad - Reports

Barcelona sporting director Deco wishes to add Liverpool star Luis Diaz to his squad in the upcoming transfer window. According to recent reports from AS, the former Portuguese attacking midfielder has made the Colombian winger's signing a priority in the Blaugrana's plans for the summer.

Expand Tweet

Barca announced the sacking of Xavi on May 24, with former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick expected to take over the reins. Even with the managerial change, the club's focus still remains the same from the transfer aspect - a defensive midfielder and a winger.

The Catalan giants have been linked with names like Athletic Club's Nico Williams and RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, but are believed to have Diaz at the top of their wishlist.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a solid season at Liverpool, racking up 13 goals and five assists in 51 games across all competitions. Overall, since his arrival from Porto in January 2022 for a reported €50 million, he has bagged 24 goals and 13 assists in 98 games for the Reds.

AS reports that Deco has already met with Diaz's agents, with the board believing that the addition of the Colombian could create a much-needed winning mentality within the Blaugrana squad.

Diaz has a current market value of around €75 million (via Transfermarkt) and a contract that lasts till the end of the 2026-27 campaign. These factors could make it problematic for Barcelona to negotiate a transfer for the forward.

Barca still have to part ways with a whole host of players in the summer to balance their books and become capable of financing incoming transfers. Although they have previously revealed that they will consider offers for almost every player in the squad, it will be a tough summer for the Catalan giants.

"I have grown a lot" - Liverpool winger Luis Diaz drops hint about his future amid Barcelona interest

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz dropped a massive hint about his future amid interest from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Speaking to the Reds' media after winning the club's player of the month award for April, Diaz claimed that he was satisfied with his current situation. He also expressed optimism about the club's project and their future prospects after parting ways with legendary German manager Jurgen Klopp.

Diaz said:

"I have grown a lot. From the beginning of my career to today, I feel that with the passage of days, of years, living each experience in each different team, coming to this great club that is Liverpool, leaves you with a lot of learnings. Personally, I will always try to do my best, always try to give 100 per cent, to always stand out on the field, which is what I came [here] to do... Great years are coming for the club, I have no doubt about that."