"Deep down, he's a good person" - Ex-PSG attacker says controversies are part of Neymar's story

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Rai has defended fellow countryman Neymar Jr amid constant criticism aimed at the Les Parisiens superstar.

The Parisians made Neymar the most expensive player in the world when they signed him from Barcelona in 2017. They paid a whopping €222 million to take him to the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian has since bagged 118 goals and 77 assists from 173 games across all competitions for PSG. He has also helped the club win 13 trophies, including four Ligue 1 titles over the past five seasons.

Despite all that, Neymar has really not been able to get the support of the entire Les Parisiens fanbase. In fact, he is often the subject of severe criticism from the supporters themselves, with his off-field antics not going down well among them.

The former Barcelona superstar has struggled to stay away from controversy during his time in Paris. He notably received severe backlash from fans and pundits after he was spotted playing poker at a luxury hotel just hours after the team's defeat to Bayern Munich.

Many supporters have lost patience with the 31-year-old and want the club to ship him out. However, Rai has now come to the player's defense by saying that he is a good person by heart.

The former PSG attacker defended his compatriot by suggesting that controversies are a part of him. He also stressed that untimely injuries have made life difficult for the forward.

"There are ups and downs," Rai told French regional daily Midi Libre (via Canal Supporters). "But he has mad talent. I greatly admire him. Only, sometimes, there are controversies around him that he causes a little on the ground or outside.

"Deep down, he's a good person, but sometimes he can't manage in the best way. It's part of his story, like with the national team. It's a shame these injuries (occur) at important moments. But he still has years on his contract and I hope he still brings a lot of joy to the fans."

The former Santos FC star is contracted to the Parisians until June 2025.

PSG superstar Neymar is sidelined with injury

Neymar has not been in the news recently as he is currently sidelined with an injury. He hurt his ankle after being fouled during PSG's 4-3 win against LOSC Lille in Ligue 1 last month.

There were claims that the Brazilian could return to action soon, but it has since emerged that the issue is serious. He is not expected to play for the club again this season.

