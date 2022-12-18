Deepika Padukone was recently requested by an Indian photographer to take a selfie with Argentina captain Lionel Messi when she attends the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday in Qatar.

France and Argentina are set to lock horns in the much-awaited final of the tournament. Both teams are looking forward to winning the trophy for the third time in their history. However, France have an extra goal ahead of them as they can become the first side since Brazil in 1962 to win the tournament on back-to-back occasions.

Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, will be the first actor or actress in history to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy when she does so before the final at the Lusail Stadium.

A reporter, an avid follower of Argentine legend Lionel Messi, requested her to take a selfie with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"We will play in a way in which we think we can hurt our rivals" - Lionel Scaloni on their approach in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni refused to reveal what type of gameplan Lionel Messi and Co. will opt for during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France.

After a shocking 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener, Argentina have had a stupendous run in the competition. They topped Group C, winning the remaining two games before beating Australia, the Netherlands, and Croatia in the knockouts to book a final berth.

Speaking ahead of the game, Scaloni asserted that they hope to play a similar game to what they did against the Netherlands and said (via Indian Express):

“We already decided the strategy and we will play in a way in which we think we can hurt our rivals the most and suffer the least, We have our gameplan, we know how to play them and now we just have to execute, and I hope we can play a similar game as we did against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals – but win the match without having to go through the pain of a penalty shoot-out.”

Scaloni further downplayed notions that the game will be a showdown between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Messi and Kylian Mbappe. He said:

“To stop Mbappe you need a collective effort. But France is more than just Mbappe. We need to focus on making a good game collectively, Sunday’s game is much more than Lionel Messi against Mbappe, it’s Argentina against France, it goes beyond that.

"We both have the necessary weapons so that the game can be decided by other players and not necessarily the two of them. Let’s hope it falls on our side, but there are plenty of players who can decide the game.”

SPORTbible @sportbible



Adidas confirmed that they have run out of the ‘Messi 10’ shirts in all sizes around the world... Lionel Messi's Argentina shirts have sold out.Adidas confirmed that they have run out of the ‘Messi 10’ shirts in all sizes around the world... Lionel Messi's Argentina shirts have sold out. Adidas confirmed that they have run out of the ‘Messi 10’ shirts in all sizes around the world... 😳🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/Vpj0L2IYdu

Lionel Messi, who has been in phenomenal form, scoring five goals and making three assists, will look to sign off with a title finish.

Poll : 0 votes