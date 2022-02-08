"Deeply sorry" - Kurt Zouma issues apology after video emerges of Frenchman kicking cat across kitchen floor 

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has tendered a public apology after a video emerged on social media in which he was seen kicking and punching a cat. The centre-back claims it was an isolated incident and promised the act would not be repeated going forward.

"I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy. They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again," he added.

Reacting to the disturbing video, West Ham have condemned the action of the Frenchman in an official club statement, adding that the matter will be dealt with internally. The statement reads:

"West Ham United unreservedly condemn the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated. We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."

Meanwhile, animal welfare charity the RSPCA also condemned Kurt Zouma's abusive act, reiterating the importance of reporting cases of animal suffering.

"This is a very upsetting video. It's never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise," an RSPCA spokesperson said. "We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare."

The centre-back has made 15 appearances for the Hammers so far this season

Kurt Zouma's cat abuse video explained

The incident, which took place at the defender's house, is believed to have been recorded in a video by his brother Yoan, who posted it on Snapchat on Sunday. In the video, Kurt Zouma can be seen picking up the cat, dropping it and kicking it into the air across the kitchen.

Cats have rights too.

The Frenchman was also captured chasing the animal around his dining room in front of a child, slapping it and throwing a pair of shoes at it. Hopefully, the defender will refrain from such acts going forward.

