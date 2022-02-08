×
Drew McIntyre reacts to disturbing footage of footballer Kurt Zouma kicking his cat 

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre (L) and West Ham United footballer Kurt Zouma (R)
Shubham Roy
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 08, 2022 08:26 AM IST
News

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to react to disturbing footage of West Ham United footballer Kurt Zouma hitting and kicking his cat.

The WWE SmackDown Superstar used his platform to voice his disgust at the West Ham United footballer's actions and raise awareness regarding animal cruelty.

McIntyre condemned Zouma's actions and inquired how West Ham United Football Club would punish Zouma for his actions.

"I'm struggling to put into words how I feel about this distressing footage. Truly disgusting actions from Kurt Zouma who is meant to be a role model. No helpless animal should ever be subject to abuse like this. I would like to know how @WestHam plan to punish these actions?" wrote McIntyre.
I'm struggling to put into words how I feel about this distressing footage. Truly disgusting actions from Kurt Zouma who is meant to be a role model. No helpless animal should ever be subject to abuse like this. I would like to know how @WestHam plan to punish these actions? twitter.com/emilyhewertson…

The sporting world is currently abuzz with Kurt Zouma hitting and kicking his cat in a video. After the footage went viral, the footballer apologized for his actions and assured that his two cats were safe.

Zouma, a French national, plays for Premier League football club West Ham United as a center-back.

The 27-year-old footballer has earned many honors in his career, including winning the French League Cup while playing for Saint-Etienne and winning the Premier League titles, EFL Cup, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Super Cup as a member of Chelsea FC.

What is Drew McIntyre currently up to in WWE?

Drew McIntyre was recently seen participating in the Men's Rumble Match at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar eliminated him to win the match, making a callback about how McIntyre eliminated Lesnar in the 2020 Royal Rumble and later won the match.

According to reports, The Scottish Warrior is currently being groomed by WWE to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns sometime in the future.

Back to kickin’ ass on Friday Nights! See you this evening, OKC! #SmackDown https://t.co/jO0sPcMXYC

McIntyre is currently in a feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss on the blue brand while Reigns is gearing up to defend his Universal Title against Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber.

If The Tribal Chief successfully defends his title against Goldberg, he will be defending it against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

हिन्दी