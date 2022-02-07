Former Royal Rumble winner being groomed to face Roman Reigns - Reports

Former WWE Champion and 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre is reportedly being groomed by WWE to face Roman Reigns.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is grooming the Scottish Warrior to face The Tribal Chief down the line. He mentioned that, for this reason, WWE will protect him heavily until he gets to Reigns.

“They like him, and he’s being groomed for Roman Reigns," said Meltzer. "It’s down the line. So, the people who are groomed for Roman Reigns are going to be protected until they get to Roman Reigns."

Meltzer further gave an update on Drew McIntyre's injury status, mentioning that he's still not 100% and is working on rehab. He added that McIntyre will most likely run through Madcap Moss at the Elimination Chamber and Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38.

"He’s not 100%," said Meltzer. "He’s going to do TVs, he’s not going to do house shows for now. He’s still working on rehab, it’s not like he’s fixed or anything. But, you know, he is back on TV which, I mean, he’ll do the match with Moss in Saudi Arabia and probably wrestle Corbin at WrestleMania most likely and I’m going to guess that he’ll probably run through them." (H/t Ringside News)

Roman Reigns is set to face Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Tribal Chief has defeated several legends during his historic 500+ day run as the Universal Champion. This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned and challenged him for the title. The match between the two has now been made official for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

Reigns also has another major opponent to worry about. 2022 Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar has already announced that he'll be challenging Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Do you want to see McIntyre face Reigns down the road? Sound off below.

