"Defence is weak", "Best possible lineup with all the injuries" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr name XI for Al-Feiha clash

Fans online have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr announcing their starting eleven for their Saudi Po League home clash against Al-Feiha on February 7. Al-Nassr have been in good form in the league, registering four wins and one draw in their last five clashes.

For their upcoming match, Stefano Pioli has gone with Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Jhon Duran in the frontline. The midfield is managed by Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Alkhaibari, and Angelo while Nawaf Boushal, Ali Lajami, Aymeric Laporte, and Salem Alnajdi form the backline. Finally, Bento is the man in between the sticks.

Al-Nassr fans on X expressed their worries about the team's defense, which has conceded goals in crucial moments this season. Many fans also highlighted the side's current injury concerns, opining that Stefano Pioli chose the best side among the fit players. Some popular reactions on X are as follows:

"Defence is weak," a fan commented.

"Best possible line ups with all the injuries and suspension," added another.

One user opined that the team might miss centre-back Mohamed Simakan, explaining that the 24-year-old has often stopped opposition's counterattacks in crunch situations.

"Simakan saves us in the counter-attacks a lot. I think we are gonna suffer from that today," commented the user.

"I worry for that defence....," agreed another.

"They are going to score goals, we need to score more than them," inferred another user on X.

Al-Nassr are fourth in the Saudi Pro League table with 38 points in 18 games, 11 behind leaders Al-Ittihad with a game in hand. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will look to win this game to continue their purple patch and stay in the hunt for silverware this season.

Exploring some key numbers as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr take on Al-Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo's side have an overwhelming advantage over Al-Feiha if we go by past statistics. The two teams have met on 18 previous occasions with Al-Nassr winning 13 of those clashes. Four of them have ended in a stalemate and Al-Feiha have won only one game to date.

Furthermore, the Knights of Najd have won each of their last five meetings against the visitors, scoring an impressive 13 goals in those games. Furthermore, Al-Feiha have failed to register a single goal in five of their last eight matches against Cristiano Ronaldo's side.

Al-Nassr have scored goals at regular intervals this season, boasting the third-best offensive record in the Saudi Pro League with 37 goals scored in 18 games. However, the visitors have the second-worst goalscoring record, netting just 14 goals in 18 games.

