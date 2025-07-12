“Defend him if you’re so smart” - Ivan Rakitic reveals what he told former Barcelona coach after advice on playing against Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has revealed what he often told a coach about Lionel Messi during their time together at the club. The Croatian star revealed the Spanish tactician often urged caution in training about how to mark the Argentine great, but he shared what he believed was the best course of action.
In a recent discussion with the press, the former Blaugrana and Los Nervionenses star discussed a range of topics, and recalled playing with and training against Messi, telling BarcaUniversal:
“Of course. Of what I have seen and what I have not seen. It’s a shame not to have seen other greats like Maradona or Pele, of course, but there is only one who started as a young man and has been doing the same things for more than 20 years of career.”
“I always remember when we played short games against him in training. Luis always said: ‘Be careful, he’s left-footed.’ I replied: ‘Defend him if you’re so smart.’ And then he went to the right, put the ball to the left, and did everything you can imagine. He was and is unstoppable.”
Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakic enjoyed a fruitful relationship on the pitch, combining for 27 goals in 277 games for Barcelona. The pair also faced off against each other 12 times at club and national level, with Messi winning seven, drawing three and losing just two.
Lionel Messi's Barcelona legacy
Lionel Messi is the greatest player in Barcelona history with his time at the club coinciding some of the most glorious periods in the Catalan club's storied tapestry. His goals and assists see him crowned as not just the club’s record goalscorer but most creative with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances.
Messi began his career with the club's famed La Masia youth development team before breaking into the senior squad. With him in the team, he helped the Catalans to 10 LaLigas, seven Copa del Reys, eight Spanish Super Cups, and four UEFA Champions League titles.
On an individual level, Messi was an irresistible force in Spanish Football during his time at the club, bagging nine LaLiga player of the year awards, six European Golden Boots, and seven Ballon d’Or awards.
Lionel Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain after the club's famed financial issues saw him unable to sign a new contract. He currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS.