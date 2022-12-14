"Defenders follow him on Twitter but he comes out on Facebook" - Ray Hudson in awe of 'magisterial' Lionel Messi's iconic display for Argentina

Ray Hudson was left absolutely in awe of Argentina captain Lionel Messi after his stunning performance against Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final, on Tuesday, 13 December.

La Albiceleste were awarded a penalty in the 34th minute of the game. While there were doubts over the decision, Messi dispatched it masterfully.

Julian Alvarez scored a spectacular solo goal in the 39th minute of the game. The Manchester City attacker got one or two fortunate touches on his way to scoring. However, nothing can be taken away from the former River Plate striker.

Alvarez scored the third in the 69th minute of the game. Messi put the ball on a platter for the 22-year-old attacker. The Argentine maestro turned Gvardiol ruthlessly at the edge of the box before assisting Alvarez.

It was yet another classic display of magisterial talent from Messi. Ray Hudson showed his appreciation for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as he wrote on Twitter:

"Leo #Messi....defenders follow him on Twitter & he comes out on Facebook.....Magesteeeerial."

Roy Keane was left mesmerized by Argentina captain Lionel Messi too

Lionel Messi in action

Roy Keane felt the same way as Ray Hudson as the Manchester United legend said he is privileged to watch Lionel Messi play. Keane said after Argentina's win (via Team Talk):

“Do you know what, it’s a pleasure to watch him live, it really is. Obviously, we played at a really good level, but the level he’s at, against his age, even the third goal, he’s doing that against some brilliant players, really good players. Honestly, it’s brilliant. Absolutely fantastic. What a player, and do you know what, I really hope he goes on to win the World Cup. I think that would be the icing on the cake for the man. He’s just fantastic, consistency."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



Messi becomes Argentina’s all-time top goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. Lionel Andrés Messi. 11 total goals at World Cup in his entire career.Messi becomes Argentina’s all-time top goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. Lionel Andrés Messi. 11 total goals at World Cup in his entire career. ✨🇦🇷 #Qatar2022Messi becomes Argentina’s all-time top goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. https://t.co/wPmDez4gf6

Keane added:

“Listen, we’d be here all night talking about the awards he’s won. He’s lifted that group of players. They’ve had a couple of setbacks already. The reaction after giving up the two-goal lead against Holland to me summed up that team. They were on their knees but they found a way to win the game. Tonight, they ended up making it very very comfortable. But the biggest compliment, as I said, I feel very privileged to be watching him.”

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 1346 votes