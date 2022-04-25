"Define your destiny and fight every day!" - Dani Alves makes inspirational claim as Lionel Messi edges closer to his record of 43 career trophies

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has shared an inspirational post aimed at his former teammate Lionel Messi, as the PSG forward edges closer to his record collection of trophies.

Messi's goal against RC Lens helped the Parisiens secure their record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title, which is the Argentine icon's 39th major trophy in his senior career.

Alves currently tops the list of trophies won by an individual player with an astonishing 43 trophies, but has urged his close friend to keep striving to break his record.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Just a casual title-winning goal for Lionel Messi tonight Just a casual title-winning goal for Lionel Messi tonight 🐐 https://t.co/gHhNCbmNe3

In an emotional post on Instagram, Alves posted:

"Of the greatest sport in the world, the greatest champion is from the countryside, northeast, goat of the plague of respected and created his own destiny.

"But life always says; IF IT'S SOME DAY OVERCOME, MAY IT BE BY SOMEONE BETTER THAN YOU.

"This post is not for EGO, it's just for you to also believe in yourself.

"DEFINE YOUR DESTINY AND FIGHT EVERY DAY UNTIL YOU REACH THE GOAL!!"

The 34-year-old forward still has a year left on his PSG contract, so would surely expect to surpass Alves' achievement before his illustrious career comes to an end.

The Brazilian right-back played alongside the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner for eight seasons at the Camp Nou, during which time they won 22 major honors together, including six La Liga championships and three Champions League titles.

Lionel Messi goal helps PSG regain Ligue 1 title

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Having only scored four times in his 22 top-flight appearances, Messi hasn't had the most successful time in the French capital since his summer arrival from the Camp Nou.

The legendary forward was also booed by his own fans at the Parc Des Princes following his side's humiliating exit in the Champions League second-round, where PSG threw away a two-goal lead over Real Madrid within 18 minutes.

However, Messi's stunning effort against Lens on Saturday, 23 April, secured Mauricio Pochettino's men the Ligue 1 title, having lost out in the previous campaign to Lille.

With the encounter still goalless in the 68th minute and the players knowing a point would secure the championship, the South American stepped up from around 25 yards out and rifled it into the top corner with his left foot in true trademark Messi fashion.

It looks to be an uncertain summer coming up at PSG, with the futures of star player Kylian Mbappe and manager Pochettino still very much up in the air.

