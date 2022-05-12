"Defining moment for both clubs" - Sol Campbell reveals who he is supporting ahead of crunch clash between Tottenham and Arsenal

Former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur defender Sol Campbell is looking forward to the north London derby. It has been billed as an exciting affair with the final UEFA Champions League spot up for grabs for both teams.

Asked who he will be supporting in the match, Campbell told talkSPORT.:

“I am not going (to the game). I am just going to sit back and enjoy it and see how Arsenal are. They have put themselves in the driving positions. They deserve to be in there. But you never know. Tottenham might spoil the party and show who they are.”

The Gunners are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 66 points from 35 games. They are four points ahead of Spurs, who have played the same number of games.

Arsenal @Arsenal MATCHDAY!



#TOTARS MATCHDAY!TottenhamPremier League7.45pm (UK)🏟 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 🚨 MATCHDAY! 🆚 Tottenham🏆 Premier League 🕗 7.45pm (UK)🏟 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium#TOTARS https://t.co/ArXsWD6MUz

Speaking about the match and how it could define their season, Campbell said:

“For me, it’s just unbelievable that it has come to this. It’s going to define a lot of careers. And how people look upon Arsenal. How they look at Tottenham. I feel this is the defining moment for both clubs. There is a lot riding on this game.”

Spurs will have to be more on the front foot as they are the team behind on points in the league table, according to Campbell.

“It is down to Tottenham to win (because even a defeat means Arsenal would still be fourth). If Arteta gets the win, then I think the fans might relax a little bit. If Conte doesn’t win, then he might think that he has to look elsewhere.”

Arsenal are in a good run of form at the moment

The Gunners have won their last four games on the bounce to pull clear of Spurs in fourth place. They expertly navigated tough wins against Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham United before beating relegation-threatened Leeds United last week.

Arteta's team have hit form at the right moment, having lost three consecutive games prior to their current four-match winning run. Anything but a defeat against Tottenham will put the Gunners in the driving seat for the final stretch of the league season.

