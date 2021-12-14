“Definitely they had to do it again” – Jurgen Klopp reacts to Champions League redraw

Shortly after Liverpool’s Champions League opponents were confirmed for the second time after a notable redraw, Jurgen Klopp shared his immediate thoughts with the media. The German coach talked about facing Inter Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League on Liverpool’s website, relishing the upcoming trip to San Siro:

“I had to wait 54 years to play at the San Siro for the first time… and now it’ll be twice in three months, so that’s good news!”

Liverpool were set to face Salzburg in the earlier draw, before UEFA attributed the debacle to a software error. Jurgen Klopp openly agreed with the decision to start over, stating:

“Definitely. I saw [the first draw] live and I thought, ‘You cannot let it stand like this, there’s no chance.’ Definitely, they had to do it again.”

Klopp also noted the difficulty of the Champions League redraw for the Reds, noting that the Nerrazurri are currently leading Serie A:

“Of course, it is a tough draw, definitely. They are the league leaders in Italy; a good team in a good moment. It is the Liverpool way – it’s never easy, but still possible, so let’s give it a go. It’s a proper Champions League tie, so all good and I am absolutely looking forward to it."

Liverpool would have been much happier with the first matchup against RB Salzburg, but the manager’s confidence has moved to calm any doubts. The Reds have been in impeccable form this season, sitting in second place in the Premier League and having qualified top of their group in the Champions League.

Liverpool played Inter’s eternal rivals AC Milan in the Champions League group stage and beat the sleeping giants twice over two legs. The English side will be hoping for more success against Italian teams when they sqaure up against Inter Milan in February.

I've always wanted to play in San Siro: Andrew Robertson reacts to Inter Milan draw

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Premier League

Having been an unused substitute during Liverpool's match against AC Milan in their recent Champions League outing, Andrew Robertson has opened up about playing at the San Siro:

"I was on the bench last week [against AC Milan] which at least meant that I could go, but the San Siro is a stadium that I’ve wanted to play in since I became professional. It’s iconic, an amazing stadium. After visiting last week I enjoyed being able to be there and take it in, but hopefully come February then I can be on the pitch and enjoy it even more."

Liverpool's next challenge will come in the Premier League when they host Newcastle United on Thursday night.

