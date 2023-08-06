"Definitely better than Kepa" - Chelsea fans want Sweden goalkeeper Zećira Mušović for Men's first team after impressing at FIFA Women's World Cup 

Chelsea fans are lauding goalkeeper Zećira Mušović after her heroics helped Sweden seal their place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Mušović had caught the eye heading into today's (August 6) clash against the USWMNT. She had only conceded one goal in the tournament, keeping two excellent clean sheets against Italy and Argentina in the group stages.

However, the Chelsea Women's shot-stopper truly stepped up to the plate in her nation's last 16 win over the United States. She remarkably made 11 saves, nine of which were from attempts outside the box. Mušović also made two high claims and is bound to be among the favorites to finish in the Team of the Tournament.

Mušović wasn't forced to make a save in Sweden's 5-4 penalty shootout victory after a 0-0 draw. However, she was the star of the show as Peter Gerhardsson's side marched on into the quarterfinals.

The 27-year-old spent the past Women's Super League campaign vying with Ann-Katrin Berger for a starting berth in Emma Hayes' side. However, it's the men's team that many of the club's fans want to see the Swedish goalkeeper play for.

The Blues Men's outfit have had their issues in goal amid Kepa Arrizabalaga's questionable form last season. They have just replaced Edouard Mendy with Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez.

One fan reckons Kepa would be at risk of losing his No.1 jersey to Mušović if she were able to play for the men's team:

"Ayo (Chelsea) get Musovic in the Men's goal . She is definitely better than Kepa."

Mušović's future with Chelsea has already been sealed

Musovic (right) has already put pen to paper on a new deal.

Chelsea fans won't need to fret over Mušović's future as the Swedish goalkeeper signed a new deal in February keeping her tied to the Blues until 2025. She joined the west Londoners from FC Rosengård in 2021.

Mušović was delighted to get a new contract sorted and she expressed her gratitude for her time so far with the Women's Super League champions. She told the club's official website:

"Coming to Chelsea was one of my best decisions. I am really thankful for the time I’ve had here so far. I’ve been able to work with the best coaches in the world - the goalkeeping coach, and Emma and her team."

Mušović played a huge role in the Blues winning the Super League last season. She is quickly earning a reputation as one of women's football's most dependable shot-stoppers.