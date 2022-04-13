"Definitely a big problem" - Agbonlahor suggests bumper contract extension for superstar attacker could cause unrest in Liverpool squad

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Liverpool offering Mohamed Salah a '£400,000-a-week' contract could cause 'big problems' in the dressing room.

The 35-year-old has stated that it would be a huge risk for the Merseyside giants to break their stringent wage structure for their star forward, which could affect the harmony in the squad.

Mohamed Salah's current deal at Anfield expires in the summer of 2023 and negotiations for a new deal have so far been complicated.

Agbonlahor has suggested that the Reds offering a '£400,000-a-week' deal to Salah could make the likes of Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk ask for improved deals. Agbonlahor told Football Insider:

“I think there’s going to be big problems at Liverpool because I’m hearing Salah is close to signing a very big contract of £400,000-a-week. The problem with that and the reason that Liverpool are scared to give him that is because Mane will want similar, van Dijk will want to renegotiate because he’s just signed a new contract."

“When you go over the wage cap at a club, the doors will open and other players are going to want increases. If Salah gets £400,000-a-week, then Mane will want £350,000-a-week. Liverpool are probably thinking, ‘Can we give him that when we’ve got Diaz who is coming in as a good player?'"

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport Premier League goal involvements since the start of last season Mo Salah now hasPremier League goal involvements since the start of last season Mo Salah now has 5️⃣8️⃣ Premier League goal involvements since the start of last season 🔴🇪🇬 https://t.co/CZz9MJYsCC

However, the former England international believes that Salah wants to be paid 'what he deserves' and the 'wage cap' is not his 'problem'. The 35-year-old added:

“It’s going to be very interesting and very expensive for Liverpool. It’s definitely a big problem. But if I’m Mo Salah, I’m asking for what I deserve. He will not even be close to what Neymar’s earning, what Lionel Messi’s earning and what Kylian Mbappe will be earning and he’s on par with them at the moment."

“He will want to be paid what he deserves. He’s the top goalscorer in the Premier League, the best player in the Premier League.”

Liverpool will certainly have a headache to deal with if they offer Salah the deal he is looking for

Over the years, the Merseysiders have maintained a resolute wage structure under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group. However, several of their top players are currently among the best in the world at the moment, including Mohamed Salah.

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 The only thing missing from Salah's game since returning from AFCON is goals. The only thing missing from Salah's game since returning from AFCON is goals. https://t.co/yYWSzDu8EK

It is no wonder that Salah wants a deal that reflects his stature in world football. The Merseyside giants must assess the situation carefully to ensure that Salah being rewarded with new terms does not other players in the squad.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar