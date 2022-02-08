"Definitely" - Bruno Guimaraes' emphatic response when asked if he regards Newcastle United as a bigger club than Arsenal

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes believes Newcastle United are a bigger club than Arsenal.

The 24-year-old was linked heavily with a move to the Emirates in the January transfer window, but it was the Magpies who won the race to sign him.

Arsenal wanted to strengthen their midfield over the winter. However, they failed to reinforce the area as they saw Guimaraes choose Newcastle United instead.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Bruno Guimarães will wear the number 39 for #NUFC , the same number as his dad's taxi in Brazil! Bruno Guimarães will wear the number 39 for #NUFC, the same number as his dad's taxi in Brazil! 🚕🙌

Eddie Howe's side signed the Brazilian from Lyon for a fee of £33.3 million plus £6.5 million in add-ons in what was their most expensive January purchase.

When asked if Newcastle United are a bigger club than Arsenal, Guimaraes said:

“Definitely. It’s already a club with a great tradition, a big history. I have no doubts about my decision to come here. I believe in everything the owners told me about their project.”

“We’re going to be a big power in world football. The owners were very up front that, this season, the idea is to stay in the Premier League but the main objective in the years to come is to be in the Champions League and, eventually, to win the Champions League.”

Bruno Guimaraes will hope to help Newcastle United retain their top-flight status

Bruno Guimaraes is expected to add more quality to the Newcastle United midfield, which has looked average this season.

Although he is just 24, Guimaraes has the experience of playing in the UEFA Champions League. He was also one of the most consistent players in his position in Ligue 1.

GOAL @goal Bruno Guimaraes response to whether Newcastle can be bigger than Arsenal Bruno Guimaraes response to whether Newcastle can be bigger than Arsenal 😅 https://t.co/sSn2WSBjLI

Eddie Howe hopes the midfielder will be able to settle in quickly as the Magpies are currently second from bottom in the Premier League table:

“Every team you join there is a period of adjustment. Even if you have been at a Premier League club. The adjustment is bigger if you haven’t been. So with Bruno Guimaraes we will have to assess him and make a decision on how quickly we transition him into the team. He is certainly someone we love and we can’t wait to see him in a Newcastle shirt. I think he will bring some great quality to us, he has that composure and calmness we need. I am really pleased.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Newcastle United will face Everton in the league on Tuesday and will hope to pick up only their third win of the season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh